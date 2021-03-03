HUNTINGTON — Just a few weeks ago, the Marshall women’s basketball team stared a scenario in the face that no other Conference USA team has endured this season.
Once Conference USA announced who would be playing as part of its weekend of makeup games, Marshall’s schedule read as follows: Rice — the No. 1 team in the West Division, at North Texas — No. 2 in the West Division, and at Middle Tennessee — No. 1 in the East Division.
In looking at the schedule, it was C-USA’s ultimate gantlet.
Two weeks into that three-week journey, Marshall has split with each opponent by playing some of its best basketball of the season.
Coming off of handing Rice its first league loss of the season, Marshall was within one possession — a defensive rebound, really — of sweeping North Texas on the road last week.
For head coach Tony Kemper, it is proof his team can play with anyone in Conference USA. That is a confidence he said his team will need as the Herd hits the road to face the Blue Raiders for a two-game series starting at 7 p.m. on Thursday.
“We’re playing tough against good teams, there’s no question about that,” Kemper said. “We’re playing as well as we have all year. That’s a fact. And, we’ll have to do it again this weekend because Middle (Tennessee) is really, really talented.”
Despite the recent success, the balance of the East Division in Conference USA has Marshall needing at least one win on the road at Middle Tennessee to solidify its place out of Tuesday’s play-in game as either the No. 6 or No. 7 seed.
Ironically, though, a sweep at Middle Tennessee could place the Herd as high as a No. 3 seed in the East Division while playing the toughest schedule in Conference USA.
Kemper said that the challenge of topping Middle Tennessee on the road is a great one, but he also has seen something in his team the last few weeks — a fighter’s mentality.
“I think they are fighting for relevance, or whatever you want to call it,” Kemper said. “They feel like they can play with people and I think they sort of feel like they’re the only ones that think that.”
For Marshall (7-9, 6-8 C-USA) to get a road win over Middle Tennessee, the Herd will have to contain the conference’s top scorer in Anastasia Hayes, who is averaging 28.2 points and 5.1 assists per game this season.
The team’s defensive resurgence started to shine in the Rice series as the Herd battled to a comeback win over the Owls and it continued last week when Marshall limited North Texas leader Quincy Noble to below her average.
“Defensively, I think we’ve put together three of the best games I can remember, back-to-back-to-back,” Kemper said. “Three teams in the 50s that can score and are good offensive teams.”
That defensive effort is led by guard Kia Sivils, whose impact is not shown statistically, according to Kemper.
Sivils loves being able to impact the game in all the little areas that may not get recognized.
“I’ve always been a person that does the things that go unnoticed,” Sivils said. “I love defense and just being on the floor with my teammates and helping them with the little things.”
Sivils’ value and leadership will be heightened over the next two weeks with the loss of senior guard Kristen Mayo, who suffered a knee injury at North Texas that will end her final year with the Herd.
In addition to Sivils, the Herd will rely on sophomore Savannah Wheeler, who is seventh in C-USA scoring at 16.9 points per game.
Marshall and Middle Tennessee will play at 7 p.m. on both Thursday and Friday before waiting to find out their Conference USA Tournament opponent on Saturday once games are completed.