HUNTINGTON — The black and blue-clad villains were set on disappointing more than 1,000 children, but the heroes in green and white prevailed.
Marshall delighted the crowd of 1,195, mostly kids from local elementary schools on Education Day, on Thursday with a come-from-behind 65-60 victory over Coastal Carolina in women's college basketball at Cam Henderson Center.
"It was the best," Coal Grove fifth-grade Briar Carlton said after the thrilling finish. "Marshall played great."
The Chanticleers (11-3 overall, 6-7 Sun Belt Conference) were determined to shut up the noisy youngsters, who cheered for the Thundering Herd (15-9, 8-5) throughout the see-saw battle. Coastal Carolina put Marshall in jeopardy late. The kids gasped as the Chanticleers overcame a 42-41 deficit to take a 50-42 lead on Amaya Barney's layup off a fast break with 9:42 left in the game.
Seeing the home team staggering, the children passionately urged the Herd to come back and fight. Rally it did. Aarionna Redman's basket was the punch that sparked a 13-2 run to put Marshall in front 55-52.
The drama wasn't over, though, as the Chanticleers regained the lead 57-55 when lead culprit Aja Blount, who finished with a game-high 18 points, scored off an offensive rebound and sidekick Amaya Adams made a foul shot.
Ainsley Watson, another Coal Grove fifth-grader, said she feared the game was lost. Her hope was fading, but she still clung to the dream Marshall would somehow vanquish the interloper.
That's when Marshall's Roshala Scott heard the kids' pleas, arose and conquered the foe from South Carolina. The junior guard drove the lane for a layup to tie it with 3:03 remaining. Scott then responded to Coastal Carolina's physical attempts to stop her by making a pair of free throws.
Then, as Blount shot, Scott leaped into action and blocked it before it could reach its target, grabbed the rebound and raced coast to coast, scoring and drawing a foul. Scott made the free throw and Marshall was up 63-57 as the young fans squealed with excitement.
"They were cheering so loud," said Herd guard Sydni Scott, who credited the youngsters for helping Marshall win. "You couldn't even hear yourself sometimes. I enjoyed them coming out and supporting us. It was a great atmosphere."
Coastal Carolina hatched one more plot to break the kids' hearts and steal the game, along with MU's five-game winning streak. Barney's 3-pointer from the right corner pulled her team within 63-60 with 51 seconds left.
Undeterred, Scott made sure the students weren't let down, scoring on a baseline drive with 28 seconds remaining. The Herd sent its foe home defeated.
"It was great," Marshall coach Tony Kemper said of the large, enthusiastic group of students in the stands. "They were loud. It's something I want to grow. We want more in there next year. I think we can get a lot more in there. There's a bunch of schools in this area. The word's out that it's a good day and we can fill up the whole thing."
The Herd taught the youngsters the importance of sharing, as Scott, Abby Beeman and Mahogany Matthews scored 17 points apiece. Deaja Richardson scored 17 points and Barney 11 for Coastal Carolina.
Marshall hopes for another triumph at 1 p.m. Saturday when it plays Texas State.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
