HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s Scotts left Appalachian State in need of tissues.
Roshala Scott scored 22 points and Sydni Scott added 11 Thursday to lead the Thundering Herd (13-9 overall, 6-5 Sun Belt Conference) to a 72-64 victory over the Mountaineers (8-14, 4-7) in women’s college basketball as 645 spectators looked on at Cam Henderson Center.
The Scotts, who aren’t related, also teamed up with Mahogany Matthews on the go-ahead basket as Marshall rallied in the second half for its fourth consecutive triumph. With 8:54 to play, Appalachian State’s Janay Sanders drove the left side of the lane and Matthews blocked her shot. Roshala Scott grabbed the ball and flung it downcourt to Sydni Scott, who made a layup for a 51-50 Herd lead.
Marshall controlled the game after that, in stark contrast to how it started. The Mountaineers jumped to an 18-9 lead and were ahead 33-25 at halftime. The Herd pulled closer with a 20-15 advantage in the third quarter.
Marshall’s Abby Beeman nearly turned in a triple-double, finishing with 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Matthews scored 12 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots.
Faith Alston scored 17 points and Emily Carver 16 for the Mountaineers, who lost to the Herd for the second time this season. Marshall won 59-52 on Dec. 31 in Boone, North Carolina.
The Herd was strong defensively inside, outscoring Appalachian State 38-18 in the paint. That helped negate nine 3-point baskets by the Mountaineers, who made just 19 of 60 shots.
Marshall returns to action at 1 p.m. Saturday at home vs. Georgia State (10-14, 4-7). The Panthers lost 74-49 at Georgia Southern on Thursday.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.