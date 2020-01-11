HUNTINGTON — Marshall University track and field will host the third annual Marshall Women’s Classic Saturday at the Jeff Small Track at the Chris Cline Athletics Complex.
The Thundering Herd will host James Madison, Morehead State, and Ohio in the program’s first competition of 2020.
The meet gets underway at noon.
In the inaugural Marshall Women’s Classic in 2018, The Herd tied for first place with Duquesne. Last year, Marshall won the meet outright by a 0.5 point margin over Duquesne.
The Classic is the second meet Marshall has hosted this season.
In December, The Herd dominated the Marshall Opener with a dominant tri-meet victory over Morehead State and Ohio.
Still scheduled is the annual Thundering Herd Invitational in late January and Marshall Invitational in early February.