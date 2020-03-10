WALLACE, N.C. — The Marshall University women’s golf team finished 10th of 12 teams the River Landing Classic Tuesday at the River Landing Golf Course.
Junior Kerri Parks was the top finisher for the Thundering Herd, tying for 22nd. Parks sank a birdie on her final hole to finish with a 1-over-par 73, and moved up seven places on the leaderboard. Senior Shelby Brauckmuller was next for Marshall, tying for 24th. Freshman Peyton Schaffer moved up five places on the final day.
Host North Carolina-Wilmington shot 6-under 282 on Tuesday to finish first, one stroke ahead of South Carolina-Upstate. Phu Khine of UNC-Wilmington helped lead the resurgence with a 4-under 68 that also allowed her to tie with Tereza Melecka of East Tennessee State for medalist honors.
Next up for Marshall is the LSU Tiger Golf Classic, April 4-5. The Herd will then play at the Murray State Jan Weaver Invite, April 10-11, before heading to the Conference USA championships, April 20-22.