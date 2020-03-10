WALLACE, N.C. — The Marshall University women’s golf team finished 10th of 12 teams the River Landing Classic Tuesday at the River Landing Golf Course.

Junior Kerri Parks was the top finisher for the Thundering Herd, tying for 22nd. Parks sank a birdie on her final hole to finish with a 1-over-par 73, and moved up seven places on the leaderboard. Senior Shelby Brauckmuller was next for Marshall, tying for 24th. Freshman Peyton Schaffer moved up five places on the final day.

Host North Carolina-Wilmington shot 6-under 282 on Tuesday to finish first, one stroke ahead of South Carolina-Upstate. Phu Khine of UNC-Wilmington helped lead the resurgence with a 4-under 68 that also allowed her to tie with Tereza Melecka of East Tennessee State for medalist honors.

Next up for Marshall is the LSU Tiger Golf Classic, April 4-5. The Herd will then play at the Murray State Jan Weaver Invite, April 10-11, before heading to the Conference USA championships, April 20-22.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.