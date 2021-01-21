HUNTINGTON - This week, Marshall head coach Tony Kemper is preparing his team for something it has not seen all season.
It is so different, in fact, that he's had to teach the contrasting style to his scout team so that they could prepare the rotation for what they are going to face.
It is basically a scenario in which Marshall's defensive philosophies are a complete 180-degree turn from that which they will face at 6 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday when FIU comes to the Cam Henderson Center in Conference USA action.
"It's almost the polar opposite of what we do," Kemper said. "They're fighting 94 feet and we're trying to fight hard 18 feet and in. Even in trying to train our players to do the things they do, it's very out of character."
It sets up a contrast of styles that will feature plenty of in-game adjustments, as well, as the Herd adapts to what they see out of FIU.
"It is a good brand of basketball for them, but our players aren't taught that, so trying to do that in three days, we can't replicate it," Kemper said. "That's the easiest way to say it."
Kemper's focus has been on the guards and their handling of full-court pressure - making good decisions and taking care of the basketball to get into the front-court before getting set within the offense and working for open looks.
In years past, the team has had one or two primary ball-handlers to go at the pressure, but Kemper is counting on several different faces to aid in that against the Panthers.
In addition to guards Savannah Wheeler and Kristen Mayo, Marshall's Kia Sivils and C.C. Mays will assist in bringing the ball up.
It may seem like a lot to ask of Mays in her freshman season, especially considering it wasn't expected that she would fill spot duty at the point guard spot coming into the season.
Kemper said it is a challenge that she's taken head on to help the team.
"I have a lot of confidence in myself, and I just feel like the sky is the limit," Mays said.
The Herd will face an FIU team that is second in Conference USA in scoring at 76.5 points per game.
Kyla Nelson leads the way at 15.1 points per game while post presence Emerald Ekpiteta is averaging a double-double at 13.1 points and 10.6 rebounds per outing.
Marshall is led by Wheeler, who is 10th in Conference USA at 16 points per game.