HUNTINGTON — Marshall University’s women’s basketball team looks for its second consecutive victory in Conference USA play when it entertains Middle Tennessee at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cam Henderson Center.
The Thundering Herd (6-7 overall, 1-1 C-USA) is coming off a 68-59 victory at North Texas on Saturday. The Blue Raiders (9-5, 1-1) come in having beaten Charlotte 83-59 on Saturday.
Middle Tennessee fields a young but talented lineup. Anastasia Hayes, a 5-7 sophomore guard and transfer from the University of Tennessee, averages 17.3 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. Hayes was a high school All-American as a senior at Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee.
Taylor Sutton, a 5-4 sophomore guard, scores 13.4 points per contest. Aislynn Hayes, a 5-6 freshman and Anastasia’s sister, averages 12.5 points per game. Charity Savage, a 6-foot senior, just misses double figures in scoring at 9.9 points per contest, but leads the Blue Raiders in rebounding with 11.7 per game. Courtney Whitson, a 6-foot freshman, rounds out the starting five and averages 6.9 points and 6.2 rebounds.
Marshall’s leading scorer, 5-6 freshman guard Savannah Wheeler, has come off the bench in all but one game. The former Boyd County High School Star and Kentucky Miss Basketball averages 12.2 points per game. Fellow Kentuckian 5-5 junior guard and former East Carter High School standout Kristen Mayo averages 11.6 points per game.
Five other players have started for Marshall this season. Khadaijia Brooks, a 5-10 senior forward, scores 9.5 points and grabs 5.7 rebounds per outing. Taylor Person, a 5-7 junior forward averages a team-best 5.9 rebounds to go with 8.2 points per game. Ashley Saintigene, a 6-2 senior forward, leads the Herd in blocks, with 3.0 per game. She also averages 5.5 points and 5.6 rebounds.
Former Huntington High star Dazha Congleton, a 5-7 junior guard, averages 5.5 points and 3.8 rebounds. Kia Sivils, a 5-7 sophomore guard, scores 3.4 points and grabs 2.5 rebounds per game, but is coming off a career-high 16 points vs. North Texas.