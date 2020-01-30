HUNTINGTON — Crunch time.
It’s the time when basketball games are won or lost.
Marshall’s women’s basketball team lately has been feeling that crunch as the last three losses have all transpired due to poor showings in the fourth quarter.
It is an aspect that has hindered the team throughout the season and one that players spoke of following last week’s loss to Western Kentucky.
In its prior two losses, poor fourth-quarter shooting doomed the Herd. This time, however, it was turnovers that proved to be Marshall’s downfall in the fourth.
Still, each came as a product of the same malady. When mistakes occurred, the response to the mistake was more costly than the play itself.
One mistake turned into two or three because Marshall’s mentality went down. That caused a lack of energy and focus for subsequent possessions.
Those are the things the team is looking to correct as they host FIU at 6 p.m. on Thursday night at Cam Henderson Center.
“It’s a spreading idea, mindset,” Marshall forward Taylor Pearson said. “We need to stop it wherever it starts so we can keep the energy up.”
The drop in confidence took Marshall from a six-point lead with more than six minutes left to a double-digit deficit inside the final minute of the Western Kentucky loss.
If Marshall (7-11, 2-5 C-USA) is to end its three-game skid and get back on track in Conference USA, it must find ways to finish games strong, which requires some searching from within.
“We do need to finish better,” Kemper said. “That’s clear when you look at just how it’s gone.”
Marshall guard Kristen Mayo said it is about mental toughness in key moments and maintaining an even keel, whether a good or bad play occurs.
“If we learn to just play through it and not have a conscience about the past play that just happened, I think that will help us going forward,” Mayo said.
Marshall has a chance to turn the corner this week with FIU on Thursday and Florida Atlantic on Saturday afternoon.
FIU (4-15, 1-7 C-USA) has not won a road game in league play and, like Marshall, has struggled mightily on the offense end of the court.
The Panthers’ seven losses in league play have all come by double figures, and the team is averaging just 48 points per game in C-USA action.
Jiselle Thomas leads FIU at 10.9 points per game while Chelsea Guimaraes adds 9.6 points and a team-high 7.3 rebounds.
Marshall is led by freshman guard Savannah Wheeler, who is averaging 12.5 points per game. Mayo is next on the list at 10.8 points while Pearson adds 9.4 per game.
Following Thursday’s game, Marshall returns to the court at 1 p.m. on Saturday against Florida Atlantic.