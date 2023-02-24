HARRISONBURG, Va. — Marshall stunned Sun Belt Conference leader James Madison 71-58 Friday in women’s basketball at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
The Thundering Herd (16-13 overall, 9-9 Sun Belt) used a 16-0 run in a 3:26 stretch of the second half to turn a 44-40 lead to 60-40. Kia Sivils started the streak with a basket with 0:51 left in the third quarter. Terah Harness, who came off the bench to score 18 points, swished a 3-pointer with 16 seconds remaining in the period, then Abby Beeman closed with a 3 at the buzzer to make it 52-40.
Harness and Beeman sandwiched 3-pointers around two free throws by Samantha LaFon to push the lead to 60-40 and prompt a Dukes timeout with 7:24 to play.
James Madison (23-7, 13-5) mounted a rally, pulling within 62-53 on a jumper by Chloe Sterling with 2:49 remaining, but Beeman sank four consecutive foul shots to thwart the comeback.
“I thought we went after it physically. I thought we played as good of defense without fouling as maybe ever,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. “(The Dukes) are super talented at every position. To do what we did defensively in their house, I am very proud of them. It is a good day for us. We needed to feel better going into Pensacola, and we managed to get that done.”
Beeman led the Thundering Herd with 20 points. She made 5 of 8 shots, 4 of 5 from 3-point range and 4 of 6 free throws. Roshala Scott scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Marshall went 12 for 24 from 3-point range. Harness was 6 for 10 overall and 6 for 9 from beyond the 3-point arc. The Herd committed nine turnovers to James Madison’s 13.
Marshall was strong on defense. No Duke scored in double figures, as Peyton McDaniel led James Madison with eight points. The Herd held the Dukes to 16-for-63 shooting (25.3%), including a 7-for-27 effort from 3-point range.
Marshall made 24 of 56 shots (42.8%) and went 11 for 14 (78.6%) at the free throw line.
James Madison led on four occasions, but never by more than three points. The Dukes were ahead 26-25 at halftime, but Scott scored 13 seconds into the third quarter to give the Herd a lead it never relinquished. Scott’s basket sparked a 7-0 run to start the second half.
Marshall will take on Coastal Carolina on Wednesday in the second round of the Sun Belt Tournament in the Bay Center in Pensacola, Florida.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.