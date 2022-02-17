The University of Texas at El Paso's Mahri Petree (0), right, attempts to break up a shot from Marshall's Savannah Wheeler (4) during a women's basketball game on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
NORFOLK, Va. -- Two weeks ago, Marshall’s women’s basketball team was left with a bitter taste in its mouth after a sizable home loss to Old Dominion after the Herd couldn’t get going offensively.
On Thursday night in Norfolk, the Thundering Herd gave the Monarchs a bitter taste of their own medicine.
Marshall’s Savannah Wheeler finished with 30 points and Aaliyah Dunham had a big fourth quarter to finish with 15 points as the Herd earned a 64-48 win over Old Dominion at Chartway Arena.
The Thundering Herd earned the win after outscoring the Monarchs 19-7 in the final period.
Marshall (13-10, 8-6 Conference USA) started the fourth quarter on a 10-0 run with Kennedi Colclough scoring five of the points in the run.
Colclough and Dunham hit consecutive 3-pointers after a Wheeler drive to the basket and then Colclough finished a layup off a Wheeler assist to take it from a 45-41 game to a 14-point Marshall advantage.
Dunham had eight points in the fourth quarter while Colclough scored seven of her nine points in the frame to give the Herd additional offensive presence apart from Wheeler, who had 26 of the team’s 45 through three quarters.
It was part of a performance in which Marshall led for 36:47 of the game’s 40 minutes, never letting Old Dominion go on a run.
Much of that effort came thanks to a scrappy effort on the glass in which the Herd out-rebounded the Monarchs 39-37. Dunham led Marshall’s rebounding effort, finishing with eight.
Marshall jumping out to a 22-14 lead after one quarter as the team hit nine of 13 field goal attempts.
Wheeler continued the offensive surge, scoring 18 points in the first half to lead Marshall to a 35-25 lead at the break.
Old Dominion (19-6, 9-4 C-USA) got 23 points and eight rebounds from Ajah Wayne in the loss.
Marshall returns to action at 1 p.m. on Saturday when the Herd takes on Charlotte at Halton Arena.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
