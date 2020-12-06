HUNTINGTON — Marshall came into its season-opener with Radford having just three days of practice since a COVID-19 related shutdown that forced the team from the floor for two weeks.
Because of the stoppage, head coach Tony Kemper knew getting a win over Radford would be a grind.
Kemper watched his team do exactly that, using a stringy defense and the play of guard Savannah Wheeler to close the game on a 15-3 run in a 69-58 win over the Highlanders on Sunday afternoon at Cam Henderson Center.
“I’m really proud of them,” Kemper said. “What they had to do, it was very difficult. That was three days of prep, three days of shooting.”
Kemper used all available resources in the game, incorporating youth and inexperience in with his veterans to find mixes that worked throughout the game.
As Radford started to wear down, Marshall’s defensive presence and hustle after loose balls took over.
Marshall allowed just one field goal over the last 7:10 of game action, and Wheeler took over, getting to the rim and the foul line at will as the Herd closed out its first win in nearly nine months.
Given how limited the team’s practices have been, Kemper’s substitution pattern was made to ensure that Wheeler would be fresh down the stretch to help lead the team, which was already without veteran presence Taylor Pearson.
Wheeler responded by scoring 15 of her 25 points in the second half, including a late surge in which she got to the line consistently after running time off the play clock.
The 25 points matched her career high, set against Florida Atlantic last season.
“It’s all about being patient for me,” Wheeler said. “Any time we get the ball, just be patient with it. Read the screen, read the coverage — what the defense is doing — and just be prepared for what to do next and take the right shots.”
Wheeler had plenty of help around her on Sunday afternoon.
Alexis Johnson came off the bench to score 12 points and grab nine rebounds while post presence Lorelei Roper also had nine points and eight rebounds. The two combined for nine offensive rebounds, which led to additional opportunities.
Kemper also pointed out several efforts seen outside of the score-sheet, such as the selflessness of guard-turned-forward Kia Sivils and the production late of Mahogany Matthews.
Sivils stepped into Pearson’s role at the ‘4’ spot on the court and helped direct traffic, which drew Kemper’s praise because she’d never played that position until Thursday.
Kemper also pointed to the scrappy nature of Matthews, who also drove for a critical basket at the 3:23 mark that gave Marshall a four-point lead and put the pressure on Radford, who did not score the rest of the way.
“Mo’s basket, huge basket,” Kemper said. “I think it was a two-point game. That was really the one that put them in a bad way with 2:30 or 3:00 to go in the game.”
Radford (0-2) got 18 points from Makaila Wilson in the loss, but she was kept scoreless over the last 9:18 as Marshall pulled away. Rachel LaLonde also has 12 points for the Highlanders.
Part of Marshall’s defensive success as the game wore on came by closing out better on Radford’s shooters.
The Highlanders hit four 3-pointers in the first quarter to jump to an early advantage, but Marshall did a better job of contesting and securing rebounds to turn the game in its favor.
Radford did not have a field goal in the first 5:39 of the second quarter as the Herd went on a 15-2 run, capped by five straight points from Wheeler to take a 30-19 advantage.
The Highlanders used a 9-0 run just before halftime to get back to within 34-30 at the half.
The game was a stark contrast from last season when the Herd crumbled in several fourth-quarter losses.
This time, the Herd was the aggressor and earned the win to get the season off on a positive note.
Kemper said the Herd’s ability to overcome the adversity can’t be stated enough after Sunday’s win — especially considering the limited about of court time seen in the last month.
“We hadn’t played with a referee,” Kemper said. “We’ve scrimmaged on the year — up-down, up-down, up-down without stoppages — a total of 20 (game) minutes.”
Marshall’s competition takes a massive leap forward this week when the team travels to take on nationally-ranked Kentucky on Wednesday in Lexington.