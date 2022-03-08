FRISCO, Texas -- Marshall may be taking on the No. 4 seed in the West Division in the Conference USA women's basketball tournament, but it certainly doesn't feel like that to head coach Tony Kemper.
In the West Division, there is no team hotter than the Rice Owls, who finished the season as winners of six of their final seven games.
The Owls, who have consistently been near the top of Conference USA, had a rough start to the league season but got their season going in the right direction late to finish just 2.5 games out of first place in the division.
Marshall looks to take down one of the league's hottest teams when the two teams meet at noon Wednesday at the Ford Center at The Star.
"They've done a really good job of growing their program," Kemper said of the Owls. "They're in their first year with a new staff and that's a place that is very used to winning. They started slow, but they've really turned it around. At 11 o'clock tomorrow (noon Eastern), it should be on in there."
Marshall (15-12) also comes into the game with momentum after sweeping Western Kentucky in a pair of games to end the regular season last week.
In those wins, Savannah Wheeler led the team in scoring, finishing with 27 in a big road win against the Hilltoppers, then having 14 in the win in Huntington.
Wheeler was named as an All-Conference USA first-team selection Monday after leading the league in scoring at 20.0 points per game.
While Wheeler will be a focal point offensively on Wednesday afternoon, the sophomore guard said her focus was on the defensive end, where the Owls looked to use Wheeler's size against her earlier this season in Marshall's win in Houston.
"A couple of their players posted me up quite a bit," Wheeler said. "They're a little bit taller, so (it's about) just having fight and not letting them do what they did last time to us -- having fight and just out-hustling them."
Kemper said Marshall's 66-53 win over the Owls earlier this season has little bearing on this game as Rice (13-12) looks much different than two months ago when the teams met at Tudor Fieldhouse.
"I think Rice is a totally different team," Kemper said. "When we played them at the beginning of the year, I think they were searching a little bit for what was going to make them good."
Kemper said their multiple defensive looks are one facet to which the Herd will have to adjust during the game. It has been a key to the Owls' resurgence late in the year.
The one thing that Kemper and Wheeler pointed out as key for the Herd was a better start than the first game against the Owls, one in which Rice jumped to an 11-0 lead before things turned around for Marshall.
"They kind of punched us in the mouth in the first quarter," Wheeler said. "I think it was an 11-0 run right off the bat at their place. I don't think we can let them do that this time."
The Owls are led by All-Conference USA second-team selection Ashlee Austin, who averaged 16.5 points. Malia Fisher is averaging 10.6 points and 8.4 rebounds for Rice.
In addition to Wheeler, Marshall's Kennedi Colclough is averaging 11.8 points. Point guard Aaliyah Dunham, who was named to Conference USA's All-Academic Team on Tuesday, also is averaging 9.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Herd.