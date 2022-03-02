BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Marshall women’s basketball head coach Tony Kemper asked for his team to be tough in the build-up to its game at Western Kentucky.
For Kemper, it doesn’t get much tougher than the Thundering Herd’s performance to end the first half and start the second half.
Marshall combined for a 26-1 run that led to the Herd earning an 80-62 win over Western Kentucky Wednesday night at E.A. Diddle Arena.
“I’m proud of them,” Kemper said. “That was a good win. This place is historically difficult for us to play. We started well and really carried it through.”
Savannah Wheeler finished with 27 points while Brianah Ferby added 18 and scored her 1,000th career point. Aaliyah Dunham had 14 and five assists.
Marshall took a 41-33 lead into the halftime locker room after ending the first half on a 14-1 run.
With momentum after halftime, Marshall turned it up a notch and scored the first 12 points of the third quarter.
After once trailing 32-27 with 4:20 left before halftime, Marshall took a 53-33 lead following a layup by Kennedi Colclough.
“It started 12-0 or so out of the locker room,” Kemper said. “We talked about going 0-0 and going back to work.”
Wheeler scored 11 of her 27 points in the third quarter, but it was the Marshall defense that had the biggest impact during the stretch.
The Herd allowed Western Kentucky just two field goals while forcing six turnovers in the third quarter to take complete control while outscoring the Hilltoppers 25-8 in the period.
“I thought Lorelei Roper was great on the defensive end in the third quarter,” Kemper said. “We did a good job on Meral Abdelgawad. I thought we kinda kept her off balance.”
Abdelgawad, who was tied with Wheeler for the C-USA lead in scoring average at 20.0 coming into the game, finished with 17 points — 12 of which came in the second half after the result was pretty much decided.
Western Kentucky also got 12 from Hope Sivori.
Marshall led for 34:38 of the game’s 40 minutes, starting strong on the offensive end early.
The Herd jumped to a 22-19 advantage by attacking the Hilltoppers, which led to 42 Marshall points in the paint.
The two teams meet again at 1 p.m. Saturday for Senior Day in Huntington, which ends the regular season for both teams.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media. Follow him on Twitter @GrantTraylor.
