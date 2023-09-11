HUNTINGTON — A home game with the University of Florida highlights Marshall University’s 2023-2024 women’s basketball schedule.
The Gators went 15-11 last season, 5-11 in Southeastern Conference play. Marshall also will visit Wake Forest, which went 17-17 last season, 5-13 in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
The Thundering Herd’s first season under coach Kim Stephens-Caldwell features 12 home games. Marshall opens the season Nov. 9 at George Mason. The slate includes non-Sun Belt Conference trips to Northern Kentucky, Wright State and Morehead State, all within less than a three-hour drive from Huntington.
“We have a really challenging road schedule,” Stephens-Caldwell said. “We will be on a world tour the month of November. Hopefully it will help us down the road, late into our conference schedule when our travel gets rough and going into our conference tournament.”
Marshall is slated to entertain the University of Pikeville Oct. 29 in a scrimmage. The first regular-season home game is Nov. 20 vs. Point Park. The Herd plays host to Salem at Dec. 11 and has Sun Belt home games with South Alabama, Arkansas State, Old Dominion, Coastal Carolina, Appalachian State, James Madison, Louisiana, Georgia State and Georgia Southern.
“I am so excited to play at the Cam and see what our fan base is like,” Stephens-Caldwell said. “Every time I’m out and about, people stop me and ask about the season. Huntington is really remarkable. I hope all those fans come and support us. It’s my dream to have one of the toughest home environments in the Sun Belt. I want my players to get to experience that.”
The first three regular-season contests are on the road vs. George Mason Nov. 9, Chattanooga Nov. 12 and Northern Kentucky Nov. 18. Marshall also visits Jacksonville Dec. 15 and Elon Dec. 17 in non-conference games. Conference road games include Southern Mississippi, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina, James Madison, Georgia Southern, Appalachian State, Old Dominion, Texas State and Louisiana-Monroe.
The Sun Belt schedule begins Dec. 30 at Southern Mississippi. The league tournament is set for March 5-10.
Game times were not released.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.