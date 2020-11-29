HUNTINGTON — It’s been a roller coaster recently for Marshall women’s basketball coach Tony Kemper.
Kemper is eager to get his team on the court, but it is not yet known exactly when the Herd’s season-opener will come.
Last week, Marshall had its scheduled opener — a Dec. 1 matchup with Morgan State — canceled due to the Bears deciding not to play the game.
Marshall confirmed the correspondence from Morgan State that the game was canceled. The game has also since been removed completely from the Bears’ schedule on the team’s website.
As it stands now, the Herd’s season opener is now slated to take place at 1 p.m. Sunday against Radford, but now that game is also in question.
Shortly after Morgan State’s cancellation, Marshall shut down all team activities due to COVID-19 issues and contact tracing concerns within its program.
Should no more issues within the program arise, it is expected that Marshall’s women’s basketball team would return to the floor in the middle of the week, which could still put the Herd on track to open the season for its scheduled Dec. 6 home contest against Radford.
However, that game is now in flux after the Highlanders announced on Friday that they, too, were halting their basketball operations out of precautionary measures associated with COVID-19.
Radford could be cleared this week in time to make its trip to Huntington, but should the Highlanders not be able to keep the scheduled game, it is likely that Marshall would seek an opponent to fill Sunday’s game slot.
It is part of a wild sequence of events for Kemper and the Herd before the team ever takes the floor in 2020-21.
If Marshall would Anot be able to fill Sunday’s game slot, the season-opener would then slide to a Dec. 9 trip to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on nationally-ranked Kentucky.