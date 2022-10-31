A pair of Marshall women's soccer players were selected to Sun Belt All-Conference teams Monday afternoon, and later that day made sure the Thundering Herd's hope for a league title stayed alive.
Just hours after those honors were announced for Morgan White and Kat Gonzalez, the pair of Herd seniors came up big the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Women's Soccer Championship tournament in Foley, Alabama, downing App State 2-1 in double-overtime.
White, a First Team All-Conference selection, made a big run in the 59th minute that went deep into the attacking third before dishing the ball off to Makai Laguines, who was streaking down the middle of the field and tapped the ball into the net from just inside the goalie box, tying the match at 1-1.
With the game tied at the end of regulation, the match moved to a pair of 10-minute overtime periods to decide a winner. With sudden victory no longer in play due to an NCAA soccer rule change, the full 20 minutes was played.
But Gonzalez, a Second Team All-Conference selection, notched the eventual game-winning goal in the 92nd minute, moving the ball by herself within striking distance, loading up and firing shot past App State goalkeeper Kerry Eagleston from over 20 yards away to give Marshall its first lead of the match, 2-1.
That lead held and Marshall advanced to the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Championship tournament with a 2-1 victory and will face No. 2-seeded South Alabama at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.
“So deserved by both Morgan and Kat,” Marshall head women’s soccer coach Michael Swan said of his two senior leaders. “They’re both exceptional athletes with game-changing qualities. Both have had fantastic seasons and became Sun Belt All-Conference players."
The match went scoreless late into the first half until Appalachian State took advantage on a free kick from near midfield in the closing seconds of the period, breaking open the scoring.
Skyler Walk took the set piece opportunity and planted the ball inside of the 18-yard box where it was headed by Mumu Guisasola, then bounced off Marshall's Abi Hugh before Shannon Studer finished off the play, firing the ball into the back of the net to give App State a 1-0 lead in the final seconds of the opening period.
But that was the only time in which the Mountaineers could convert on 15 total shots. Freshman goalkeeper Alex Wolgemuth made four saves in the win, playing all 110 minutes.
With the win, Marshall also gets the season sweep of the Mountaineers after defeating them 3-2 in Huntington during the regular season.
White finished the regular season as the team’s leading goal scorer with nine goals. The Cincinnati, Ohio, native finished tied for second in the conference in goals and goals per game average (0.53).
Gonzalez finished the regular season as the league’s leading shot taker (60). Her shots per game average of 3.53 finished on top of the conference as well. Gonzalez tallied 13 points for Marshall this season.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
