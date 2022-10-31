The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Marshall's Kat Gonzalez pushes forward as the Herd takes on Georgia Southern during an NCAA women’s soccer match on Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Sholten Singer | The Herald-Dispatch

A pair of Marshall women's soccer players were selected to Sun Belt All-Conference teams Monday afternoon, and later that day made sure the Thundering Herd's hope for a league title stayed alive. 

Just hours after those honors were announced for Morgan White and Kat Gonzalez, the pair of Herd seniors came up big the first round of the Sun Belt Conference Women's Soccer Championship tournament in Foley, Alabama, downing App State 2-1 in double-overtime.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

