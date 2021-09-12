HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s soccer team dominated VMI throughout the afternoon on Sunday, earning a 3-0 win over the Keydets at Hoops Family Field.
Marshall forwards Meg Jarvis and Kat Gonzalez continuously pressured VMI’s defense, combining for 10 shots and all three Herd goals on Sunday.
Jarvis scored both of her goals in the first half to give Marshall a 2-0 lead at the intermission.
Her first goal came in the 29th minute when Gonzalez found her for a score.
It appeared the teams would go to intermission in the one-goal affair, but Jarvis was able to create an opportunity in the 43rd minute and fired past VMI goalkeeper Jillian Hall for the two-goal cushion at the break.
Marshall continued to dominate the offensive end of the contest in the second half, cashing in when Gonzalez finished a feed from Cassidy Bell in the 53rd minute to set the final score.
The Herd is now 3-1-1 in its last five matches after starting the season with three straight losses.
Marshall jumps into Conference USA action on Thursday when Western Kentucky visits Hoops Family Field for a 6 p.m. contest.
