The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

20210910_hds_woso
Buy Now

The Herd's Meg Jarvis (2) attempts a shot on goal as the Marshall University women's soccer team takes on Radford on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Hoops Family Field in Huntington.

 Ryan Fischer | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Marshall’s women’s soccer team dominated VMI throughout the afternoon on Sunday, earning a 3-0 win over the Keydets at Hoops Family Field.

Marshall forwards Meg Jarvis and Kat Gonzalez continuously pressured VMI’s defense, combining for 10 shots and all three Herd goals on Sunday.

Jarvis scored both of her goals in the first half to give Marshall a 2-0 lead at the intermission.

Her first goal came in the 29th minute when Gonzalez found her for a score.

It appeared the teams would go to intermission in the one-goal affair, but Jarvis was able to create an opportunity in the 43rd minute and fired past VMI goalkeeper Jillian Hall for the two-goal cushion at the break.

Marshall continued to dominate the offensive end of the contest in the second half, cashing in when Gonzalez finished a feed from Cassidy Bell in the 53rd minute to set the final score.

The Herd is now 3-1-1 in its last five matches after starting the season with three straight losses.

Marshall jumps into Conference USA action on Thursday when Western Kentucky visits Hoops Family Field for a 6 p.m. contest.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you