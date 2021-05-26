HUNTINGTON — For the second time in a week, Marshall has lost a key contributor from its 2020 team to the NCAA Transfer Portal.
On Wednesday, Marshall wide receiver Artie Henry announced his intentions on social media.
“With much thought, prayer and consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal,” Henry’s post said.
Henry was Marshall’s third-leading pass-catcher in the 2020 season, catching 22 passes for 308 yards with three touchdowns.
Those figures were second among receivers, placing him behind Corey Gammage.
Henry played in eight of 10 games during the 2020 season — one in which COVID-19 and injuries took its toll on the team.
In addition to his duties as a receiver, Henry added the role of punt returner to his repertoire due to an injury to primary return man Talik Keaton.
Henry had five punt returns for 60 yards with a long of 42 yards.
The career path for Henry has been a long, winding road that has included a couple of unexpected years — the final coming this fall.
Henry attended Booker High School — the same as Keaton — in Sarasota, Florida, before going to San Diego Mesa College in California where he spent two years.
In 2018, Henry committed to the Herd and made an immediate impact that season with 17 catches for 143 yards and two scores.
The 2019 season was originally set to be his senior season, but an injury ended his year and he was given a medical redshirt.
Henry returned for the 2020 season and put up career highs in receptions, yards and touchdowns and was set to be a key contributor for 2021 as well after utilizing the NCAA’s extra year of eligibility.
Now, Henry looks for a new home as a sixth-year senior, which brings his leadership and veteran ways to the forefront, along with his play-making ability.
Henry’s exit from the program appears to be an amicable one as he praised the team and the community for its role in his life over the past few years.
“I can go on and on about how blessed and thankful I am for my past (three) years at Marshall where I have learned to grow as a person and become a better player,” Henry said. “I would like to thank all of the coaches, alumni and community for embracing me as their own, and with that being said I will forever be a #SonofMarshall and forever be proud to have represented the 75.”
Henry joined offensive lineman Cain Madden as Marshall players who have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in the last week.
Madden, who was named an All-American in 2020, was expected to anchor the Herd’s offensive front in 2021.
Marshall opens the 2021 season at Navy on Sept. 4. It was announced on Tuesday that the 3:30 p.m. game is a nationally-televised broadcast on CBS Sports Network.