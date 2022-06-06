The National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame announced Monday the names on the 2023 ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame, and there's a handful of players and coaches from West Virginia that appear on this year's ballot.
In total, it includes 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 96 players and 33 coaches from the divisional ranks.
The Mountain State is well represented on the list, which includes names from WVU, Marshall, Glenville State and Shepherd.
Marshall running back Chris Parker, West Virginia defensive back Aaron Beasley and Glenville State University wide receiver Chris George are each listed, as are former Mountaineers coach Jim Carlen and longtime Shepherd coach Monte Cater.
Parker was a first-team All-American selection for the Thundering Herd in 1995, was a member of the 1992 national championship team and helped the Herd return to the national title game in 1993 and 1995. Parker recorded 31 games with at least 100 yards rushing en route to finishing career with 5,924 rushing yards and 68 touchdowns.
Beasley, a defensive back for West Virginia, was a 1995 consensus first-team All-American and led the nation in interceptions (10) in 1994. Beasley was a two-time first-team All-Big East selection who led WVU to an undefeated regular season and a 1993 Big East title. He tallied 19 career interceptions and holds two of the top five single-season pass break-up performances in Mountaineer history.
Carlen started his coaching career at WVU (1966-69) and also led teams at Texas Tech (1970-74) and South Carolina (1975-81) before calling it a career. He led teams to eight bowl games and 13 winning seasons in 16 years as head coach and was named the National Coach of the Year in 1973, was a three-time Southwest Conference Coach of the Year and coached Heisman Trophy winner George Rogers while with the Gamecocks.
George was a two-time first-team All-American selection at Glenville State and a four-time All-West Virginia Conference pick as a wide receiver, helping the Pioneers to the Division II playoffs in 1993 and 1994. He was a member of two conference championship teams and held nine national records by the end of his college career.
Cater, who coached at Shepherd from 1987 to 2017), finished his career ranked first among active coaches in career victories (275) and was Shepherd’s all-time winningest coach who led teams to 17 conference titles and 13 postseason appearances. Cater is the all-time leader in WVIAC wins and holds the conference record for Coach of the Year honors (13).
The announcement of the 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2023.