Marshall had the state’s lone 2022 NFL Draft signee in seventh-round selection Nazeeh Johnson, but several other Thundering Herd and WVU players are getting the shot at realizing their NFL dreams after solidifying undrafted free-agent deals.
Shortly after the NFL Draft wrapped up on Saturday, several players announced their future locations.
Marshall’s Alex Mollette signed a UDFA deal with the Indianapolis Colts, which puts him near girlfriend Grayson Radcliffe, who plays for former Marshall softball coach Shonda Stanton at Indiana.
Mollette was a fixture at guard and center during his tenure with the Herd, playing in 52 games in his Marshall career, which included starting the final 35 of them.
WVU running back Leddie Brown signed a UDFA contract with the Los Angeles Chargers after rushing for 1,000 yards in each of the last two seasons.
Brown ranks sixth all-time in career rushing yards at WVU with 3,492 and had 32 rushing touchdowns.
Safety Sean Mahone was the only other Mountaineer to ink a UDFA deal as he signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars. For his career, Mahone made 225 tackles to go with four interceptions and 12 pass breakups.
In addition to the UDFA deals, several also accepted rookie mini-camp invitations on Saturday.
Marshall offensive lineman Will Ulmer picked up a rookie mini-camp invite from the Green Bay Packers while safety Cory McCoy picked up a mini-camp invite from the Baltimore Ravens.
WVU safety Alonzo Addae also picked up a rookie mini-camp invite from the Arizona Cardinals.
Grant Traylor is the sports editor of The Herald-Dispatch, who also covers Marshall athletics for HD Media.
