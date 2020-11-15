Editor’s Note: The Herald-Dispatch asked people what they remembered about the devastating plane crash that claimed the lives of 75 Marshall University football players, coaches, community members and others 50 years ago. Here are some of the responses:
“I was attending a small college in North Carolina, and my girlfriend was at ECU and she got us tickets as my hometown team was playing ECU. We sat on the visitors’ side, which was almost entirely empty except for a small group of people huddled together above the 50 yard line. We sat close to them, on the 45. I looked over and realized that they were folks from Huntington. Although I didn’t know any of them personally, I recognized Parker Ward and Mr. Prestera, and there were others that looked familiar. As the game progressed, my girlfriend kept encouraging us to move over and sit with them, but I resisted as, again, I didn’t know them personally. I’m sure they would have welcomed us, but I’m glad we didn’t, as it would have made the horror of that night and the memory of it that much worse. After the game’s disappointing ending, we went back to my motel room and were supposed to go to a party later on the ECU campus. Just before 8 p.m., however, local Channel 9 announced that there was a report of a plane crash in Huntington. Later they said it was rumored to be the Marshall plane, and an unbelievable feeling of dread fell over us. Finally, at 9:15 I heard the voice of Bob Bowen from WSAZ and I knew it was true. Needless to say, there were no parties anywhere that night. The next morning we learned of a memorial service on the ECU campus, which was standing room only. In fact, there were over 100 people outside who couldn’t get in the assembly hall.” — Jack Richmond
“My sister had the opportunity to be on that plane, but instead she stayed home to celebrate her boyfriend’s birthday with dinner at my parents’ home. I was away at prep school in Tennessee at the time and I learned about the crash when my father telephoned me unexpectedly to tell me, “We are all OK.” I didn’t know what he was talking about because the news had not reached the area where I was in school. So Dad told me about the terrible crash. Thank you, my dear sister, for staying in Huntington that night.” — John Vissman
“I was a very young news director at WTCR radio at the time. Was in Catlettsburg at my girlfriend’s when we saw Jerry Sander, who I would later work with in Lexington, break in on WSAZ. WTCR was a daytime-only station, so I couldn’t do any reports that night. Early the next morning, I met Program Director Elliott Gehringer at the station and we did telephone reports for stations all across the country.” — Tim Eppenstein
“I was in the Keith-Albee theater that night and remember so well the shock and sense of loss I felt when it was confirmed that it was the MU plane. Later, I attended the memorial service and the oppressive weight of the tragedy descended with no less finality than Southern Airways Flight 932 did that horrific night. Then, a year later, I attended the Xavier game. Having to park on the north side of the 16th Street underpass because I could get no closer to Fairfield Stadium that day, I walked through the underpass, gradually picking up a few people on their way to the game. As I crossed 9th Avenue, the stream of foot traffic began to increase until it reached a four-deep torrent just outside the stadium — a largely silent throng somehow (at the same time) fairly quivering with anticipation. It was then the weight began to lift. It was then things began to change for me and, I think, for our community itself. We knew then that, while being “cheerful” was out of the question, we knew we could cheer again. We knew those cheers would be heard where they needed to be.” — Don Perdue
“The love, caring, devotion and pride that was, is and always will be by and for Marshall University and my beloved hometown, Huntington, West Virginia.” — Pat Davis
“I will never forget that Saturday night, nor Monday morning walking around campus. Flowers lined the steps and floor of Old Main, while telegrams from around the world were displayed on the walls. Tears flowed freely from everyone.” — Dianna Flanagan
“On a whim, I hitchhiked home from Athens, Ohio, on Friday afternoon. Saturday evening, I was with my friend Boyd Jarrell Jr. at their home a block from ours. We were watching TV when Jerry Sander came on WSAZ with the first bulletin about the crash. Boyd and his dad, the editor of The Herald-Dispatch, and I all stood up and left the house. Boyd and his dad went to the airport, and Boyd spent the night driving between the airport and the newspaper with reporters’ film of the crash. I got home just as my dad, Bos Johnson, was leaving the house for the airport. An hour or so later my mom sent me to WSAZ with a clean shirt and jacket for Daddy. He’d gotten drenched up at the crash site. While I was at the station, Momma (a Marshall professor who lost multiple students that night) went down the street to get a friend of one of my sisters. She had just lost both her parents and she stayed with us until relatives came to town to take care of her. Daddy said on the air that night that there was not a home in Huntington that was not personally touched by the tragedy. I love that that’s true of my hometown, and I’m still pained by the truth of it.” — Beth Johnson
“I had attended MU for a couple of years before dropping out to enter the U.S. Air Force. I had been a fan of Marshall sports since the days of Hal Greer and Leo Byrd, and followed each sport closely. After a deployment in Southeast Asia, I was assigned to Wright Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio, to finish the short time that I had remaining in the military. Since it was so close to my home in Proctorville, Ohio, I came home on weekends to be with my family. On Nov. 14, we decided to take my mother-in-law out to dinner on her birthday, to a restaurant in South Point on the river. Of course, as most people know, it was a dark, foggy and rainy night and visibility was very limited. At some point in our meal, we began seeing red lights out the windows across the river and hearing sirens in the distance. People were leaving the restaurant in groups and we began hearing rumors of what it was. We went on to eventually graduate from MU, but will never forget that fateful night along the river when our hearts stood still for what seemed like an eternity.” — Ron C. Starcher
“My mother, Clara Shannon, had just retired from working in Twin Towers as a cashier/bookkeeper and knew the boys and their coaches. They called her ‘mom.’ One of the coaches walked her to her bus stop the last day she worked there and thanked her for being so good to the boys. She really loved them.” — Mary Shannon-Lester
“I was only 6 years old, but remember walking into my parents’ bedroom the morning after the plane crash and both of them were crying. In addition to many others who died that night, they were grieving the loss of their good friend, Dr. Brian O’Connor. He had been the Director of Admissions at MU, and my dad was one of his assistants at the time. In the months that followed the plane crash, my dad was asked to take on Dr. O’Connor’s role — temporarily at first, and then on a permanent basis. He and my mom attended just about every MU ballgame they possibly could, and Dad — Dr. James Harless — became one of the most recognizable faces of Marshall around the state and region for the next 30-plus years. It wasn’t until shortly before my dad’s death in 2013 that I learned that he had been offered a ticket to go along with Dr. O’Connor and the team, but declined due to prior plans in Huntington.” — Robin Blakeman
“We don’t know exactly when maturity comes. It is assumed to be somewhere along the continuum from the late teens to adolescence ends. In 1970, I was a counselor on the fifth floor of South Hall. My charge was to manage the activity of my peers and others in the dorm. Two players, Pat Norrell and Tom Brown, were roommates on my floor. Our relationship was not social and my title was an affront to them. As a non-player I was not their peer. But they were no trouble and accommodating of my intrusion. After hearing the news of the crash while waiting on my date at Twin Towers, I spent the evening on the floor with several of the other guys trying to understand it all, and in the ensuing days, traveling to funeral services in Bluefield, West Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; Tuscaloosa, Alabama; and Greenville, South Carolina, on our return. A grueling journey to say goodbye to the guys who lost their lives after a loss to East Carolina. It took another two years before life brought me into accepting responsibility for the life I was able to start after other missteps of my adolescence. Memories of this event brings a sober appreciation for my experience at Marshall University and the gift of life I enjoyed. My heart is warmed by any mention of Marshall or recalling survivors like my friends Nate Ruffin and Reggie Oliver, who were a tangible link to that tragedy over the remainder of their lives. We must go on in the appreciation of their lives and others who are part of this great family of Marshall fans now, even 50 years later. Go Herd!” — William Dodson
“Fifty years ago, the devastating loss of 75 people, including members of the Marshall football team and Huntington community, shook our state and the entire nation to our core. The Marshall University community mourned the loss of their classmates, family and friends. And in the aftermath of this horrific loss, through the tremendous strength of West Virginians and the Thundering Herd family, hope rose from the ashes. The unyielding spirit of this community is a true testament to those we lost on that dreadful night, and they will never be forgotten. Today, we all remember those who are not with us and honor their contributions to our great state and to Marshall University. Their memories live on as the Marshall community continues to thrive.” — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin
“Fifty years later, we remember the lives lost, the families torn apart, and the community heartbreak following the devastating plane crash that took the lives of 75 sons and daughters of Marshall. I remember this day like it was yesterday. I was a senior in high school, and my father was the state’s governor at the time. I — along with many others across West Virginia and the entire country — remember feeling overcome with incredible shock and grief. I also remember the strength of Huntington and the way they leaned on each other for support and strength. They are the reason we are able to move forward today and every day following this incredible loss. To the people of Huntington and the Marshall University community: know that we have not forgotten and we will never forget. The pain and loss you feel is something we all bear as a community. At the same time, there is a sense of great optimism and great hope for our future that we continue to see through the community support that has emerged as a way to overcome a tragic occurrence. Together, we are Marshall.” — U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
“I was a freshman living in Twin Towers … I’ll never forget the moment I heard about the crash. My father, Ed Starling, was to be on that flight … by the grace of God he did not go.” — Gina Starling Gunn
“My father was Keith Black, responsible for the Miss USA Beauty Pageant coming to Huntington in the early 1960s. At the time of the plane crash, we lived next door to Red Dawson. My father had a small ‘tavern’ on 26th Street. I remember Ted Shoebridge and Artie Harris spending a lot of time there eating. I guess Ted told his parents about my dad trying to help provide for him and a few others. This friendship is why my father returned Ted’s body to them. They presented my father with a diamond ring that belonged to Ted when he was younger. I now have that ring. What I remember most is the quality of the people who perished. I went through junior high and high school with Mike Blake, one of the players. We double dated to our senior prom. I dated (athletic director) Charles Kautz’s middle daughter for about a year and was in their home almost every weekend … very fine people, not just university employees. The businessmen and physicians were Huntington’s finest. I moved to Florida in 1985. My 3-year-old at that time, once she graduated high school, wanted to go to Marshall. I tried to talk her out of it since she grew up in the sunshine, warmth and beaches. She ended up going to Huntington and Marshall. I thought she would hate it once she was there “all the time.” I’ll never forget her comment once she was there. She said, “Dad, these are the friendliest people I have ever met.” That’s what I also remember … the kindness of the people … how something like this tragedy could happen at all, but especially to such fine people. To see some of my friends lose both parents … to lose fraternity brothers … all still unimaginable even today, 50 years later. … It’s hard to put into words what impact that event has had on those of us who basically lived it. To this day, I truly still can’t imagine the depth of loss experienced by the family members of those who died so unexpectedly, so suddenly.” — David Black