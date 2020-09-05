All eyes are on new Marshall quarterback Grant Wells as he takes the field for the first time. How will Wells do and what will he face in his first appearance?
Grant Wells has progressed from early camp into the last week of preparation and Wells appears to be primed for the role of starter. However, the true test comes on Saturday when he takes his first real hits in game action — aside from a fake punt run last year — in two years. One attribute that Wells possesses is the ability to throw on the run, which could be utilized to neutralize pressure, which Eastern Kentucky will undoubtedly bring.
What does Wells have to do to be successful in his first start?
Wells just has to play his own game, which is the message offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey has been relaying all week. He’s got the arm and the foot speed when called upon. He also knows the system after taking extended mental repetitions within the install, thanks to the COVID shutdown allowing for more meeting time with coaches. The one thing Wells can’t do is try to do too much — especially with an experienced offensive line and Conference USA’s top returning rushing attack around him.
Marshall’s defense has several new faces. Who is the most exciting to see on the field?
Although he’s not new, per se, Marshall safety Derrek Pitts is a player that everyone — especially teammates — are excited to see in extended action. The former West Virginia University transfer has been impressive in preseason and is flying to the ball in run support, which makes him a prime candidate for a big game this weekend. Pitts proved during his time at WVU that he has great ball skills and now he joins a secondary where that can be accented.
Who is one player that fans need to pay close attention to this week?
For me, it’s wide receiver Broc Thompson. The Thompson family was hit hard this offseason when Cade Thompson — Broc’s 15-year-old brother and a promising prospect in his own right — was diagnosed with cancer. Broc Thompson took a few days away to be with family and several guys within the receiver room shaved their head in support of Cade, which brought a strong sense of solidarity to the room. Since his return, Broc Thompson and Wells have built a strong connection and the sophomore looks like he’s comfortable at catching both possession-type intermediate catches or going over the top of the defense. With Eastern Kentucky likely jamming the line of scrimmage on Saturday, look for Wells to look to Thompson plenty in this one.
What is Marshall’s biggest unknown coming into the game?
It has to be on special teams where Doc Holliday’s teams are normally known for their strengths. The return games shouldn’t waver, but kickoffs and placekicking are two areas in which the jury is still out. The graduation of Justin Rohrwasser left holes at each spot, and kickoff duties are likely to be handled by Daton Montiel while placekicking is still in the air with Shane Ciucci and Cameron Shirkey. Regardless of who gets the kicking job, building confidence early is key for success.