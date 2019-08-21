HUNTINGTON - Before and after practice, it is common to see Marshall senior Levi Brown cutting up with fellow offensive linemen, cracking jokes and telling stories that keep his teammates laughing.
On the field, though? Well, that's no laughing matter.
Brown was recruited during Marshall's 2014 Conference USA Championship run and he's eager to get one of his own before his time with the Thundering Herd is up.
That time is running out, and Brown knows that it is now or never for he and his fellow seniors.
"Every player that came here, they came here to win a championship," Brown said. "I don't have one yet and I want to get one before I leave. We've had success here, but we don't have a championship. I want that, and we have the talent. It's on us to put it together."
Brown is going into his fourth year as Marshall's starting center, having taken over as a freshman in 2016.
During that time, Marshall has gone from a tough 2016 year to bowl wins in each of the last two seasons, which shows the team's growth during his tenure.
"I think we've steadily gotten better as a team," Brown said. "For starters, it feels like a team now. The struggles we had were on us because we weren't working together. Now, it feels like everyone has bought in, and we can see how special we could be."
Brown is the lone senior on the offensive line, but there are a wealth of juniors, which also have lots of experience after having played as freshmen and sophomores.
Still, when looking for a leader of the group, there is no question who that person is. It is Brown, who makes all the line calls and works with quarterback Isaiah Green to ensure that the offense is moving in the right direction.
Brown said the final stretch of 2018 was a major building block for the offensive line to move forward.
Marshall won four of its last five games and built its rushing attack from decent at the beginning of the year to a team strength by season's end.
Even the one loss during that stretch - the loss to Virginia Tech - was one in which Brown felt like the offensive line built momentum going into the 2018 Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl.
"Even though Virginia Tech didn't end how we wanted to, the momentum was still rolling at that point," Brown said. "We lost, but we ran the ball really well against a Virginia Tech defense that is supposed to be pretty good. Then, we went and had our way with South Florida's defense and ran where we wanted to."
The Herd rushed for 232 yards against the Hokies, then followed that up with 282 yards against South Florida, which sent the group into the offseason with momentum.
"We return seven or eight guys who are able to run with the ones and to have the running back stable as full as its been in a long time, we've got the potential to be able to run it how we want to," Brown said. "We just have so much confidence in our O-line room and in our running back room that I feel like we can do something that hasn't happened in a while."
As Brown's freshman season with the Herd proved, however, what happened the year before does not necessarily translate to the next season unless those within the system keeps pushing forward with the momentum.
That is something Brown is reminding his team of as the Herd continues its preseason practices leading up to next week's season-opener against VMI.
"We are the favorite in a lot of magazines each year and we haven't won a conference title in (five years)," Brown said. "It doesn't matter who is favored to do what. Conference USA works itself out and every year, someone screws something up that they shouldn't. We can't be that team."