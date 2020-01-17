CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte won a defensive battle over Marshall in women’s college basketball, defeating the Thundering Herd 52-46 Thursday at Halton Arena.
The 49ers improved to 11-4 overall and 2-2 in Conference USA. Marshall fell to 7-9 overall and 2-3 in the league.
Jade Phillips scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the 49ers in front of 718 spectators. Jada McMillan scored 11.
Savannah Wheeler led Marshall with 10 points. Khadaijia Brooks scored nine points and pulled down nine rebounds. Kristen Mayo scored nine points.
Both teams shot poorly. Marshall made just 14 of 53 shots, 5 of 27 from 3-point range; the 49ers made 18 of 66 shots, 3 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc.
The difference was in rebounding. Charlotte pulled down 49 rebounds, 17 on offense, to Marshall’s 35.
The Herd stayed close throughout and led 18-16 early in the second quarter, before falling behind 23-20 by halftime.
Phillips’ free throw gave Charlotte a 52-43 lead with 8 seconds left to give the 49ers their largest lead. Brooks hit a 3-pointer off an assist by Savannah Wheeler with 1 second to play to set the score.
Marshall, which fell to 2-6 on the road, visits Old Dominion (13-3, 3-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday.