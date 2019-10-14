Chuck Landon Grades the Herd … MU 31, Old Dominion 17
OFFENSE: A – It pulled the exact kind of turnaround that Marshall’s entire team needed. It turned in 236 yards rushing along with 208 yards passing for a total offense of 444 yards on 78 plays (5.7 yards per play). But I saved the best part for last. No turnovers! None. Nada. Zilch. That’s exactly what the Doc ordered.
DEFENSE: A – Eight sacks says it all. That is stupendous. MU’s defense also held the Monarchs to only 206 yards total offense. Better still, it limited Old Dominion to just 83 yards rushing and 2.3 yards per carry. That’s called controlling the line of scrimmage. It allowed ODU to convert only 4 of 13 third-down opportunities. Besides all that, it never allowed Old Dominion to get in the red zone.
SPECIAL TEAMS: D – Marshall allowed Old Dominion kick returner Blake Watson to rack up 166 yards on three kickoff returns. His second return of 75 yards to MU’s 22-yard line set up a 39-yard field goal for ODU. Then, Watson’s third kickoff return was for 64 yards to MU’s 34-yard. Three plays later, ODU scored a TD. So, Watson set up 10 of Old Dominion’s 17 points.
COACHING: B+ – Guess what suddenly reappeared after going missing the last two games? The X-Factor. Multi-talented Xavier Gaines was allowed to show his abilities at receiver and at quarterback. He caught three passes for 33 yards. Better still, he completed a 33-yard pass to wideout Broc Thompson to the one-yard line to set up the Herd’s first touchdown.
OVERALL: A – This team needed a win. And it got one. Besides that, Marshall won like it needed to with strong defense and a potent offense that didn’t commit any turnovers.
Chuck Landon Grades the Mountaineers … Iowa State 38, WVU 14
OFFENSE: D – It wasn’t WVU’s fault that it lost starting quarterback Austin Kendall only seven plays into the game. Nor was it the Mountaineers’ fault that backup QB Jack Allison wasn’t prepared to be much more than a game manager. Neither of those premises could be helped. But at some point, WVU does have to find a way to run the ball. Gaining 41 yards on 28 carries (1.5 yards per attempt) isn’t getting the job done. WVU isn’t going to win many more games with this one-trick pony of an offense.
DEFENSE: B- – It actually played Iowa State’s offense, in general, and star quarterback Brock Purdy, in particular, pretty darned well. Until, that is, the defense got worn down. Then, it got ugly. The defense, which was playing far too many freshmen in the secondary, collapsed in the fourth quarter yielding 17 unanswered points and 106 yards total offense.
SPECIAL TEAMS: B – Punter Josh Growden averaged 43.8 per kick, the return game was okay and, better yet, place-kicker Evan Staley didn’t miss any kicks.
COACHING: A- – WVU’s staff did something not many other staffs have accomplished. Namely, to find a way to stymie star Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy. It worked superbly for three quarters as WVU trailed only 21-14. But, then, the dam of weariness and too much youth burst. But, all in all, a very good effort.
OVERALL: B- – WVU played Iowa State tougher than expected just as it did Texas the week before. Close but no cigar. But, at some point, the Mountaineers need to get that stogie.
