HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall University catcher Rey Pastrana has a signed a contract with the Winnipeg Goldeyes of the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball.

"I'm very excited for Rey to sign a professional contract and continue his playing career," 13th-year Thundering Herd head coach Jeff Waggoner said. "He was one of the best to ever play at Marshall and he played a major role in elevating the program to a championship level as a part of the winningest team in program history. I'm excited to see him get a chance to prove what he can do at the next level."

As a junior in 2018, Pastrana was named as the All-Conference USA first team catcher, was a Johnny Bench Award finalist for the best catcher in the NCAA and was named to the Mideast ABCA/Rawlings All-Region first team. He hit eight homers and drove in 31 runs during the 2019 season.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.