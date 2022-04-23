The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — The weather was ideal — clear, sunny and warm — on Saturday as Marshall University football fans returning to campus to players in action ahead of the 2022 season. 

Tailgating was available in the West Lot on Saturday ahead of the 2022 Green and White Game, which was played inside the Chris Cline Athletic Complex. A fan fest, “The Joan Zone,” was held at the football stadium featuring live music, concessions, inflatables for children and more. 

