Marshall basketball player Samantha LaFon, right, gives a high five to Lincoln Slone, of Huntington, after he scores a basket during "The Joan Zone" festival before the 2022 Green and White Game on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Parker Berry, 9, of Barboursville, readies up another throw at the dunk tank during "The Joan Zone" Marshall fan festival before the 2022 Green and White Game on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
John Aluise, of Huntington, and his granddaughter Maris, 3, spend the afternoon together while tailgating before the 2022 Green and White Game on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Marshall basketball player Samantha LaFon, right, gives a high five to Lincoln Slone, of Huntington, after he scores a basket during "The Joan Zone" festival before the 2022 Green and White Game on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
Parker Berry, 9, of Barboursville, readies up another throw at the dunk tank during "The Joan Zone" Marshall fan festival before the 2022 Green and White Game on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
John Aluise, of Huntington, and his granddaughter Maris, 3, spend the afternoon together while tailgating before the 2022 Green and White Game on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — The weather was ideal — clear, sunny and warm — on Saturday as Marshall University football fans returning to campus to players in action ahead of the 2022 season.
Tailgating was available in the West Lot on Saturday ahead of the 2022 Green and White Game, which was played inside the Chris Cline Athletic Complex. A fan fest, “The Joan Zone,” was held at the football stadium featuring live music, concessions, inflatables for children and more.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.