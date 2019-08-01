HUNTINGTON - Marshall baseball coach Jeff Waggoner might have to go out and buy some more Philadelphia Phillies gear to wear around.

As the trade deadline closed on Wednesday, former Marshall pitcher Dan Straily was traded from Baltimore to Philadelphia in exchange for cash.

The Phillies assigned him to the team's Class AAA team - the Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs.

The move gives Marshall two players who are currently within the Phillies organization.

Straily joins fellow pitcher J.D. Hammer, who was called up to the major leagues by Philadelphia on May 25.

