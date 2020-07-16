HUNTINGTON — On Tuesday, Phil Steele Publications honored eight Marshall players as preseason all-Conference USA performers, four of whom were named as first-team selections.
Those honored as first-team performers include running back Brenden Knox, offensive lineman Cain Madden, linebacker Tavante Beckett and punt returner Talik Keaton.
Knox, who was also named to the Doak Walker Award watch list on Wednesday, was named the 2019 Conference USA Most Valuable Player after a year in which he rushed for 1,387 yards and 11 touchdowns.
The Columbus, Ohio, native was especially good down the stretch of the season when he rushed for 100 yards or more in six of the season’s final eight games while averaging nearly 25 touches per game.
Helping to lead the way for him was Madden, a former walk-on from South Webster, Ohio, who has become Marshall’s most dominant run blocker up front, which helped lead the Herd offense to finish No. 2 in Conference USA in rushing yards.
On the defensive side, Beckett enjoyed success in his first season in a Marshall uniform after having sat out in 2018 following a transfer from Virginia Tech.
Beckett finished with a league-best 121 tackles in 2019, which led him to being named a first-team all-Conference USA selection by the league.
The redshirt senior from Chesapeake, Virginia, added seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two fumble recoveries, two forced fumbles, an interception and four pass-breakups last season.
His best game was a 15-tackle performance at Charlotte in which he also forced a fumble.
From the special teams side, Keaton is one of the most explosive punt returners in the nation, averaging 12.6 yards per return.
Now a sophomore, the Sarasota, Florida, native showed his explosiveness instantly for the Herd last season when his first collegiate touch was a 67-yard punt return for a score in the win over VMI.
Keaton led all FBS freshmen punt returners in 2019 with a 12.6 average per return — a number that places him as the fifth-most productive punt returner in FBS for 2020.
In addition to those four players, Marshall had four others named to Phil Steele’s preseason all-conference lists.
Defensive lineman Darius Hodge was chosen as a second-team selection by Phil Steele after a season in which he led Marshall in tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (7.0).
Tight end Xavier Gaines was a third-team selection after a year in which he caught 27 passes for 306 yards and three scores.
Cornerback Steven Gilmore also was a third-team selection after a year in which he had 50 tackles, two interceptions and four pass breakups.
Offensive lineman Alex Mollette started all 13 games at left guard in 2019, teaming with Madden and departed graduate Levi Brown to forge a tough interior up front for the Herd.