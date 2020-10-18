Essential reporting in volatile times.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Offense QB #8 Grant Wells

Wells led Marshall’s offense to a 13-of-16 performance on third down while going 19 of 24 for 227 yards and two touchdowns and adding a rushing score.

Defense LB #24 Eli Neal

Neal finished with seven tackles, including a stop on a goal line stand just before halftime, while adding an interception in a strong defensive performance.

Special teams LS #48 Zach Appio

Appio ran down on the Herd’s lone punt and registered a tackle, sending the Herd bench into a celebration in the fourth quarter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.