Offense QB #8 Grant Wells
Wells led Marshall’s offense to a 13-of-16 performance on third down while going 19 of 24 for 227 yards and two touchdowns and adding a rushing score.
Defense LB #24 Eli Neal
Neal finished with seven tackles, including a stop on a goal line stand just before halftime, while adding an interception in a strong defensive performance.
Special teams LS #48 Zach Appio
Appio ran down on the Herd’s lone punt and registered a tackle, sending the Herd bench into a celebration in the fourth quarter.