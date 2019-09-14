Quarterbacks — Ohio
Nathan Rourke has proven his mettle over the last few years as a dual-threat quarterback for the Bobcats. The one thing that stands out about Rourke is his efficiency. He simply does not make mistakes. Rourke also can hurt you with his feet, having thrown for 5,000 yards while rushing for just under 1,800 yards in his career. Marshall's Isaiah Green looks to get back on track after a tough performance in Boise.
Running backs — Marshall
Despite the loss of Tyler King, Marshall's Brenden Knox is still the premier back in this game and his supporting cast is a group of young, talented players, led by Sheldon Evans and Knowledge McDaniel. Ohio's De'Montre Tuggle has found a knack for the end zone with three touchdowns in just seven carries.
Wide receivers — Marshall
Marshall's tight end group puts this over the top for the Herd with Armani Levias and Xavier Gaines being a tough tandem to limit. However, the Herd's outside receivers have to win one-on-ones better than they did against Boise State in last week's loss. Ohio redshirt freshman Jerome Buckner is a smaller receiver, but a big headache for the opposition.
Offensive line — Ohio
The Bobcats' ability to run the football will either make or break this game. There is a veteran on the left side in Austen Pleasants — a local native who played at Coal Grove. Marshall's O-line faltered last week in protection and had procedure penalties that were costly. The group must clean it up this week and sustain drives for the Herd to earn a win.
Defensive line — Marshall
Marshall's defensive front was stout last week — even in the face of being on the field for nearly 75 percent of the second half. Channing Hames again will be called on to disrupt Rourke's rhythm and Marquis Couch also is needed to limit the Bobcats' rushing attack with his athleticism. Ohio's Cole Baker is one that Marshall will have to account for, along with big man Brian Arp.
Linebackers — Ohio
Led by Dylan Conner and Eric Popp, Ohio's linebackers are talented and tough against the run, which is something the Herd needs to establish. Marshall's Omari Cobb and Tavante Beckett have played well while Tyler Brown stepped up into a starting role as well.
Secondary — Marshall
Brandon Drayton's 13-tackle performance last week was nothing short of inspirational after a potential cancer scare less than a month ago left him sidelined throughout camp. Drayton's downhill play against the run will be tested against Ohio, who will look to establish the run. Ohio's Javon Hagan is a veteran safety who will cause the Herd problems.
Special teams — Marshall
This is a tough matchup, but Marshall's play in coverage is the key here. Ohio has a veteran kicking corps with Louie Zervos and Michael Farkas. Field position will be huge so the battle between Farkas and Marshall's Robert LeFevre, who punted well last week in Boise, will be crucial.
Getting it done — Marshall
The Herd showed last week that it can hang with anyone and Ohio's pass defense has given up yardage. If Marshall is able to get its passing game in rhythm early, it could lend itself to an early lead, which takes Ohio out of its gameplan. If Ohio gets its running game going, though, the Herd's opportunities will again be minimal - much like last week. This one never gets too far gone either way, but Marshall finds a way to earn the Bell in a 27-17 win.