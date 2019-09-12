The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Freshman Max Schneider's first career goal was a big one, as it lifted Marshall to a 2-1 victory over East Tennessee State Tuesday night in men's soccer at Hoops Family Field.
The Thundering Herd improved to 3-0-1. The Buccaneers fell to 1-3.
"It was a scrappy game," Marshall coach Chris Grassie said. "We won our set-piece battles and we won both of those headers and they were vital. You knew all of the goals were going to be scrappy and we just had to manage the flow of the game and with all of the stoppages and I thought the guys did a really good job."
Pedro Dolabella headed in a goal off a cross from Jamil Roberts in the 43rd minute to give Marshall to a 2-1 lead.
Hauk Andreas Fossen sent in a deflection off his own first attempt into the far right corner for a goal to tie it nine minutes into the second half.
A very physical match that featured 28 total fouls, four yellow cards and several clock stoppages was decided when Schneider scored on a header off a corner kick from Jonas Westmeyer.
Marshall continues its early-season homestand with its Conference USA opener at 11 a.m. Saturday vs. South Carolina.