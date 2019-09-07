HUNTINGTON — Laney Jones, a junior pitcher from Doylestown, Ohio, has transferred to Marshall University from Ashland University.
"We are thrilled that Laney has joined our team for the next two seasons," Thundering Herd coach Smith said. "She is a fierce competitor who is eager to compete at this level. She has already fit in really well with the team and our staff and we cannot wait to see her develop and contribute this spring."
Jones led the Eagles in 2019 with 178.1 innings pitched, a 2.16 ERA and 137 strikeouts. She was second on the squad with 15 wins and 21 complete games. She tossed four complete game shutouts.
"I chose Marshall for a better opportunity and better competition," Jones said about her transfer. "I also love the school and people here on campus. Everyone has been extremely helpful in this quick and challenging transition and I could not be happier with my decision."
During her two seasons at Ashland, Jones appeared in 52 games with 39 starts, 21 wins, 26 complete games, five shutouts, 262 innings pitched, 198 strikeouts and a 2.73 ERA. During her freshman season she pitched a two-hit, complete-game shutout of 10th ranked Grand Valley State. In her sophomore campaign, Jones also did some damage at the plate batting .300 (24 of 80) and hit five doubles. She was 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI in a 5-2 win over William Jewel, a game that she also pitched all seven innings had five strikeouts.