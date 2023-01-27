The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

BLOX Marshall Herd athletics logo.jpg

Marshall ventures into unfamiliar territory amidst wolves on Saturday.

The Thundering Herd women’s basketball team (11-9 overall, 4-5 Sun Bet Conference) plays at Arkansas State (6-14, 1-8) at 3 p.m. Saturday. The contest with the Red Wolves is the first game Marshall has ever played in the state of Arkansas. MU defeated Arkansas State 89-85 in 1985 in Huntington in their only other meeting.

Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.

