Marshall ventures into unfamiliar territory amidst wolves on Saturday.
The Thundering Herd women’s basketball team (11-9 overall, 4-5 Sun Bet Conference) plays at Arkansas State (6-14, 1-8) at 3 p.m. Saturday. The contest with the Red Wolves is the first game Marshall has ever played in the state of Arkansas. MU defeated Arkansas State 89-85 in 1985 in Huntington in their only other meeting.
The programs, though, share a connection. Matt Daniel was coach of the Herd for five seasons before resigning in 2017. He then took the same job at Arkansas State before resigning after the 2020-2021 season.
Marshall is seeking its third consecutive victory. The Herd is led by junior guard Roshala Scott, who averages 18 points per game and needs nine points to reach 1,000 for her career. Abby Beeman averages 13.6 points and a team-best 6.4 rebounds per game.
Freshman Sydni Scott scored a career-high 15 points in the Herd’s 61-59 victory at Louisiana-Monroe on Thursday.
Arkansas State features a strong rebounding team. Melodie Kapinga, a transfer from California-Irvine, averages a Sun Belt-best 3.9 offensive rebounds per game, good for 15th in the nation. Kapinga pulls down 7.1 rebounds per game, second on the team to the 8.0 by Anna Griffin.
Izzy Higginbottom leads the Red Wolves in scoring at 13.2 points a game. Lauryn Pendleton averages 12.9.
Tim Stephens is a sports writer with The Herald-Dispatch.
