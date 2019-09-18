The Herald-Dispatch
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Marshall University men's golf team finished 15th of 16 teams in the Golfweek Conference Challenge, Tuesday afternoon at Cedar Rapids Country Club.
"We really got off to a tough start today but the guys battled hard and made some birdies to get us back," Thundering Herd head coach Matt Grobe said. "It was windy today and the course played very difficult. Kyle (Mitchell) played really well today and finished up a strong week. We only have a couple days of practice before we hit the road on Saturday to play another challenging course at River Run Country Club (at Davidson University)."
Sophomore Kyle Mitchell ended the final round with a 1-over 73, climbed seven spots on the leaderboard and was Marshall's top finisher, tied for 38th. Freshman Tyler Jones recorded three birdies in the third round and finished with a 3-over 75. Redshirt junior Matt Hoffman improved by two strokes from round two to three and jumped up 16 spots.
Ball State had its worst round of the week with a 5-over team score of 293, but still finished with a 15-stroke lead over Campbell to win the team title. Ball State ended 11-under, 853.
David Perkins of Illinois State stayed ahead of the rest of the field as well with a total score of a 10-under 206. He finished three strokes ahead of Casey Leebrick of Sacramento State.