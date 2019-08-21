The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Marshall University men's soccer announced the addition of two assistant coaches on Tuesday.
Thundering Herd coach Chris Grassie announced Josh Faga and Sam Black will join his staff.
Faga comes to marshall from Duquesne University. Black, an assistant strength and conditioning specialist, comes from Belmont University.
"Josh was the standout candidate in the excellent group of applicants we had for the position," Grassie said. "Josh is very knowledgeable in many aspects of the game, but it was his conditioning for soccer and soccer periodization knowledge that really set him apart from the field. We knew he would add that knowledge base to our staff, and he has done that and more since arriving. I've also been very impressed with his tactical knowledge and insights during his first few weeks with us. I know the players are enjoying learning from him during pre-season."
Fans can learn more about Faga from his podcast "Just Kicking It."
"He has added a nice balance to myself and assistant Petsa (Ivanovic), and we are enjoying working together," Grassie said. "A lot of people I know spoke really highly of Josh's character, his work ethic and knowledge, so when that many people I trust said such good things, I was very interested in learning more about him. Josh also runs his own coaching podcast, "Just Kicking' It," so I was able to listen to six or seven episodes of that during the hiring process to get a good feel for his knowledge base. I would highly recommend that coaches of all levels check it out."
Faga spent the past five seasons as an assistant at Duquesne. He helped boost the Dukes offense that led the Atlantic 10 Conference in scoring and points per game during his first season with the team. Faga also helped lead Duquesne to conference championship match appearances in 2015 and 2016. He has spent time with the Feyenoord Rotterdam U19 team in Rotterdam, Netherlands, during the World Football Academy Expert meeting in 2016 and went through the course again in 2017 with the SL Benfica U16 Academy Team in Lisbon, Portugal.
Faga was an all-conference performer during his playing days at Marist after spending his first two collegiate seasons at St. John's.
Grassie said he also was excited to add Black.
"We were also lucky enough to be able to bring Sam on as our strength and conditioning coach," coach Grassie said. "I know (head strength and conditioning coach) Matt (Donelson) was excited to add him to his staff, and so far, Sam has been tremendous. I love the fact that Sam has played soccer in D1, and knows what each of these guys are going through on the pitch. We've already seen his insights during training pay off. We're not a weight room heavy team, so being able to have Sam, Josh and Petsa work together to create programs that work in conjunction with training is amazing.
Black spent the past two years as a graduate assistant at Belmont. He also served as a student intern under Belmont's head strength and conditioning coach, Lee Rowland, while an undergrad and worked with men's soccer and volleyball. As a graduate assistant for the Bruins, Black worked directly with men's soccer, women's golf and women's tennis to develop and deliver the strength, speed and conditioning programs for the teams.
The Douglas, Isle of Man, United Kingdom, native also completed a strength and conditioning internship with the Vanderbilt men's basketball team during their summer workouts. He also gained experience training youth soccer and volleyball athletes in personal training sessions while working for Chawick's Fitness and performance in Franklin, Tennessee, where he also served as a head coach with Aris FC for its U15 and U16 travel teams. Black holds a NSCA-CSCS certification, a US Soccer D License and a FA Level 1 Award in Coaching through the English Football Association.
In his soccer playing days, Black began collegiately at McMurry University in Texas. After one season he transferred to Belmont and played three years for the Bruins.