The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

HUNTINGTON — Marshall is making a living out of rallying back when down.

For the second time in two weeks against Xavier, the Herd overcame a 2-1 deficit by winning the final two sets in a five-set win over the Musketeers.

Marshall (3-1) earned the victory with a 15-10 win in the fifth set, capped by a kill from Macy McElhaney.

McElhaney finished with a match-high 22 kills and just one hitting error in a clean performance for the Herd.

Ciara DeBell added 19 kills and 11 digs for Marshall in the win also.

The key was the fourth set — one that the Herd won 25-14.

In the set, Marshall found its rhythm offensively, finishing with 15 kills and zero hitting errors in the frame to even the match and set up the decisive final set.

It came after a pair of sets in which Xavier proved better. The Musketeers knotted the match at one set apiece with a 25-14 win in the second before outlasting the Herd in a 30-28 grinder in the third to take the advantage prior to Marshall’s rally.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.