HUNTINGTON — Marshall is making a living out of rallying back when down.
For the second time in two weeks against Xavier, the Herd overcame a 2-1 deficit by winning the final two sets in a five-set win over the Musketeers.
Marshall (3-1) earned the victory with a 15-10 win in the fifth set, capped by a kill from Macy McElhaney.
McElhaney finished with a match-high 22 kills and just one hitting error in a clean performance for the Herd.
Ciara DeBell added 19 kills and 11 digs for Marshall in the win also.
The key was the fourth set — one that the Herd won 25-14.
In the set, Marshall found its rhythm offensively, finishing with 15 kills and zero hitting errors in the frame to even the match and set up the decisive final set.
It came after a pair of sets in which Xavier proved better. The Musketeers knotted the match at one set apiece with a 25-14 win in the second before outlasting the Herd in a 30-28 grinder in the third to take the advantage prior to Marshall’s rally.