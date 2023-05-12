HUNTINGTON – Marshall’s late-game rally against Troy fell a run short as the Trojans escaped with a 7-6 win in Sun Belt Conference baseball Friday afternoon at George T. Smailes Field/YMCA Kennedy Center.
The Trojans (34-17, 14-11 Sun Belt) held a 7-2 lead midway through the game as they scored twice on bases-loaded walks, twice on hit batters and once on a balk.
The Thundering Herd (16-32, 5-20 Sun Belt) charged back with four runs over the final three innings. It took a game-ending double play to doom Marshall to its 10th straight defeat.
“Their closer has a sinking fastball and we knew we had to get it up, get down and through and get the ball into the outfield, and we just weren’t able to do it,” Marshall coach Greg Beals said. “The story for me is I challenged our guys in the last three innings to keep competing and they certainly did.”
The point is the Herd can’t wait until mid-game or later to find its stride.
“That’s what I want Marshall baseball to be,” Beals said of how it played late. “I want it to be that way regardless of score. Be in the moment. We were coming. I felt it. We just can’t play with less energy. Have to feel it from the first.”
Marshall trailed 7-2 heading into the seventh. Luke Edwards belted a one-out, two-run double as the two guys he drove in had reached on walks. In the eighth, Calin Smith belted a solo homer, his second of the season, to cut the deficit to 7-5.
In the wild ninth, Daniel Carinci got a run home on a fielder’s choice. With the Trojans turning to closer Noah Manning, he got Gio Ferraro to line a ball up the middle that second baseman Lance Gardiner fielded. He touched second and fired to first for the twin killing to extend Herd disappointment another day.
Gardiner was a defensive replacement in the ninth.
“We’ll take it,” Troy coach Skylar Meade said. “We’d just put him (Gardiner) in. He made a great play. We had some tough goings late, but it’s great to rebound like that.”
Beals noted the Herd had a helping hand in all seven Troy runs -- 10 walks and six hit batters.
“Gave them too many free bases,” Beals said. “They’re a good team. Gave them too much.”
Grayson Stewart (8-2) went 6 1/3 innings to get the win. The Herd got two runs off reliever Zach Fruit and forced the Trojans to call on Manning, who notched his eighth save.
Both teams had six hits. Troy left 15 runners on to eight for Marshall.
Patrick Copen started for the Herd and went five innings and gave up four hits, three runs and fanned five. Eddie Leon, the Herd’s fourth and final pitcher, went 3 1/3 innings and gave up no runs, allowed one hit and struck out five.
The Herd got single runs in the second and third. Cam Harthan singled to right and Ferraro scored on the error by the right fielder. Kyle Schaefer delivered an RBI single in the third. Owen Ayers recorded his 20th double and now needs three to break Eric Pinkerton’s single-season record of 22 set in 2000.
The two teams meet against Saturday at 1 p.m. The finale is Sunday at 1 p.m. It’s Senior Day for Marshall.
