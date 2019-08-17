HUNTINGTON — Marshall basketball standout C.J. Burks has found his professional home.
Burks announced on social media Thursday night that he has signed with Pallacanestro Orzinuovi, a team in Italian Serie A2 that plays in Brescia, Italy.
"Glad to say I've signed my first professional contract," Burks said on Twitter. "It's been a dream of mine since (I was) a kid. I'm excited to start off my pro career in Orzinuovi, Italy. Stay tuned! This is just the beginning."
Burks finished his career with Marshall as one of the school's most prolific scorers in program and Conference USA history.
The Martinsburg, West Virginia, native scored 1,892 points, which placed him fifth all-time in Herd history and 11th in C-USA history. He also was in the top 10 in 3-pointers made (215, sixth), 3-pointers attempted (599, sixth), steals (153, seventh), field goals made (706, seventh) and field goal attempts (1,495, seventh).
For his career, Burks averaged 14.6 points per game with his best production coming in his final two seasons.
Burks averaged 20.1 points per game in the 2017-18 season when Marshall won the Conference USA Championship and earned the team's first-ever NCAA Tournament victory with a win over Wichita State.
The 6-foot-3 guard followed that with a strong senior season in which he averaged 17.7 points per game as Marshall won 23 games and the CollegeInsider.com Tournament title.
Burks capped his career in strong fashion, earning Most Valuable Player honors in the CIT Championship when he scored 28 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out six assists to lead Marshall to a 90-70 win over Green Bay at Cam Henderson Center.
In addition to being the CIT Championship MVP, Burks was named a Conference USA Third-Team selection and to the CIT All-Tournament Team.
Burks is the second player from Marshall's 2018-19 class to sign in Italy to start his professional career. Fellow Marshall guard Jon Elmore signed with Pallacanestro Trieste of Italy's Serie A earlier this summer.