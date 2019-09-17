The Herald-Dispatch
IRVING, Texas - Marshall University's Lindsay Langley was named Conference USA women's soccer goalkeeper of the week on Monday after helping Marshall to 3-1 victory over High Point on Sunday.
It's the first weekly honor of Langley's career.
Coming off a career-high 11 saves on Sept. 8 in a 3-2 double overtime loss at No. 9 Vanderbilt, she came back last weekend with nine saves against the High Point. Langley's only goal given up was a penalty kick as she made three saves in the first half and six in the second with four coming in the final 20 minutes of play, including two in the final three minutes of action.
The sophomore has the most saves in C-USA with 43, 15 more than the next closest keeper.
The Herd will be back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday at FAU.
Marshall volleyball junior middle blocker Destiny Leon was named C-USA co-defensive player of the week. It is her first weekly award and the second for the Herd this season.
Leon helped the Herd win the Billiken Invitational with a 2-1 record last week. In the three matches, Leon recorded 20 blocks, including a career-high 10 rejections in the sweep of host Saint Louis. On the offensive side, she added 16 kills.
In the opening match against UT-Martin, Leon had four total blocks out of Marshall's 11. Against Troy, Leon had a hand in six of the Herd's 14 total blocks. She added nine kills with a .400 hitting percentage.
Leon makes it back-to-back weeks that a Herd player was honored by the conference, after redshirt junior Ciara Debell was named co-offensive player of the week on Sept. 9.
The Marshall volleyball team (6-3) travels to Richmond, Kentucky, to take on the Eastern Kentucky Colonels (5-5) at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Men's golf
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Marshall men's golf team moved from 16th to 14th place Monday in the second round of the Golfweek Conference Challenge, played at Cedar Rapids Country Club.
"We played better today," Herd head coach Matt Grobe said. "I thought we looked a lot better tee to green. I was a little disappointed with our putting. We had too many three-putts and missed a lot of short putts. I think the guys were so focused on making birdies that maybe we were too aggressive. Hopefully we get some putts to drop tomorrow in the final round."
Redshirt senior Ben Roeder leads the Herd after a 2-over 74 in round two and is tied for 29th overall. Sophomore Kyle Mitchell and freshman Tyler Jones also shot 74.
Team leader Ball State is 16-under after two rounds and has an 11-stroke lead over Arkansas State. David Perkins of Illinois State jumped over Zan Luka Stirn to take the lead after scoring a 5-under 67 on Monday and is 9-under overall, two shots ahead of Stirn, who went 1-under in round two and is now 7-under.
The third and final round begins at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Men's soccer
HUNTINGTON - Marshall University's men's soccer team will try for its fourth consecutive victory when it takes on the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley (2-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Hoops Family Field.
The Thundering Herd (4-0-1) is off to its best start in seven years.