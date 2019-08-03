HUNTINGTON — Former Marshall women's basketball standout Shayna Gore is heading a long way from her hometown of Logan.
On Friday, Gore made it official that she will play overseas, announcing that she had signed a pro contract with Unicaja Baloncesto, which is located in Malaga City, Spain.
"It's always been a dream to play professional basketball," Gore said in a Facebook post. "Blessed to start this next chapter in my life! Logan, WV to Spain, let's get it!"
Unicaja is a member of Liga Femenina 2, which is the second division of Spanish women's basketball. In only its third year, the young team as ascended up the ranks and gained promotion after starting as a third-tier team at its infancy.
In Gore, Unicaja is getting a proven scorer and someone who set records while with the Thundering Herd.
Gore averaged 20.1 points a game in 2018-19 in leading Marshall to a 17-15 record, which included a berth in the Women's Basketball Invitational (WBI).
The season put a stamp on a career that was among the best in Marshall women's basketball history.
Her 96 3-pointers in 2018-19 established a single-season record while she also shattered Marshall's all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 303 for her career — more than double that of Sikeetha Shepard-Hall, who is in second-place with 146.
Gore was only the third player in program history to eclipse the 2,000-point plateau for her career, reaching that against FIU on Senior Day at the Cam Henderson Center. Her 2,081 career points are third-most in Marshall history.
Other notable marks among the program record books include field goals made (721, second), steals (194, sixth), assists (319, sixth), free throws made (336, sixth), and 3-point percentage (36.1, seventh).