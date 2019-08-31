FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Marshall men's soccer opened the season with success, earning a 3-0 win over Purdue-Fort Wayne on Friday night in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
The Herd took advantage early and never looked back, tallying a pair of goals in the first half before adding the final mark in the game's waning seconds to secure the win for head coach Chris Grassie.
Marshall's first goal of the season came at the 17-minute mark when Milo Yosef scored to give the Herd the advantage. The assist came from Max Schneider.
Nearly 10 minutes later, Joao Souza sent a pass to Pedro Dolabella, who found the back of the net in the 26th minute to give the Herd a two-goal lead, which the team carried into intermission.
The score remained a two-goal contest until the final minute when Jan-Erik Leinhos tapped in a goal with 18 seconds left to give Marshall a three-goal cushion.
Marshall outshot Purdue-Fort Wayne 19-2 in the match and Herd goalkeeper Paulo Pita only had to make one save in the match.
Yosef led the Herd in shots with six.
Women's soccer
Jordan Sackaris scored a pair of goals and Marshall made the lead stand up in a 3-0 win over Youngstown State on Friday evening at Hoops Family Soccer Complex in Huntington.
A late first-half goal by Sackaris gave the Herd a 1-0 advantage going into halftime and the senior from New York added another midway through the second half to give the Herd a 2-0 cushion.
Marah Abu-Tayeh added the final piece, connecting on a goal later in the half prior to a lightning delay that set the final score.
Volleyball
Marshall opened the Ari Aganus era with a sweep of UT-Martin at the Indiana Invitational in Bloomington, Indiana, on Friday morning.
Marshall won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-23 in earning the first head coaching win in the Marshall career of Aganus.
"I'm really proud of the hard work they've put in all preseason," Aganus said. "I'm happy with how we executed against a strong UT-Martin team. We are really happy with our setters' distribution. Mion Weldon and Megan Taylor not committing any errors played an integral role in our success as well as having the consistency of Sarah Schank and Ciara Debell."
Debell led the way for Marshall with 16 kills - 10 of which came in the first set. Schank also tied her career high with 11 kills in the win.
Marshall took on host Indiana later on Friday evening.