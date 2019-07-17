HUNTINGTON - Marshall University softball head coach Megan Smith announced the addition of three transfers to her program on Tuesday.
Junior pitcher Megan Stauffer, senior catcher/third baseman Haleigh Christopher and junior infielder Saige Pye will join the Thundering Herd for the 2019-20 season.
"We are thrilled to have all three of these exceptional players and young women as a part of our program," coach Smith said. "We had such a strong group of seniors leave our program this spring, and the addition of experienced players like Megan, Haleigh and Saige will add depth and fill in gaps to help us continue to be successful in the spring.
"We are all excited to see them compete as a part of the Herd."
Christopher is a former all-state catcher from Spring Valley High School, playing for former Marshall catcher Allison Webb, before spending her first three collegiate seasons at the University of Charleston.
The standout slugger put up extensive power numbers while playing for the Golden Eagles. She hit 42 home runs over her career, tallying nearly half or more than half of her team's home run totals for the year.
As a freshman in 2017, Christopher smacked 15 of UC's 38 total homers and also led the team with 21 doubles and 62 RBI. In 2018, Christopher delivered with 11 of the team's 18 homers and again led with 41 RBI. In 2019, the right-hander hit 16 of UC's 28 home runs and drove in 51 more runs.
For her career, Christopher has 175 hits, 84 runs scored, 38 doubles, 154 RBI and batted .372. UC finished with 30 or more wins twice in her three seasons.
Stauffer, a pitcher and native of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, comes to Marshall after two seasons at Monmouth University. She sat out the 2019 season. While pitching for the Hawks, Stauffer earned nine wins, including seven in 2018. In 39 appearances, 15 starts, Stauffer posted a 3.54 earned run average in 122.2 innings.
In 2018, she earned the win in the Hawks' Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference opener with a complete game against Fairfield.
Later in the year, Stauffer won back-to-back appearances twice against Princeton and Saint Peter's and then again over Marist and Siena. The right-hander also pitched one inning against Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament.
Pye, a native of Stockton, California, comes to the Herd from Georgia Tech, where she was a designated player in 2019.
Pye was a standout at Saint Mary's High School and Bear Creek High School. The right-handed hitter was twice named league most valuable player, in 2014 and 2015, and was also a three-time San Joaquin all-area first-team selection.
She appeared in 32 games over two seasons at Georgia Tech and started six contests. Pye made her collegiate debut against Lipscomb on Feb. 9, 2018, as the designated player. She recorded her first collegiate home run against Pittsburgh as a freshman in 2018. In 2019 Pye drove in one run, earned one walk and stole one base in limited action.
Stauffer, Christopher and Pye join Marshall's freshman signing class of Ashley Blessin, Sydney Chapman, Delaney Heaberlin and Caiti Mathes. Marshall lost seven players due to graduation.