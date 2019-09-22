The Herald-Dispatch
CHARLESTON - Marshall University's women's tennis performed well Saturday at Thunder in Mountains against Toledo and Youngstown State.
The Thundering Herd took four of its five singles matches against Toledo. Anna Smith, Daniela Dankanych, Madi Ballow and Jutte Van Hansewcyk won their matches.
"Anna was impressive again," Marshall coach John mercer said. "Our two through four players did a good job staying with their matches. We got off to a slow start, but we picked it up as we went along. We made some good adjustments, which was good to see. Kara (Joseph) played hard at five. She was doing exactly what we asked. She will continue to get better. It was a good day."
Smith and Dankanych won their doubles match at the No. 1 position on Saturday going 2-1 overall.
The Herd will close out Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday at noon with singles action against West Virginia.
Women's golf
EAST LANSING, Mich. - The Marshall University women's golf team is back in action Sunday and Monday at the Mary Fossum Invitational hosted by Michigan State.|
The two-day, three-round event will be played at Forest Akers West Golf Course.
Marshall is one of 12 teams competing in the event. The Forest Akers West Course is a par-72 with 6,315 total yardage. The other teams at the tournament will be Michigan State, Michigan State "B" team, Western Kentucky, Northern Illinois, Princeton, South Dakota State, Bethune-Cookman, Boston University, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Oakland and Eastern Michigan. Michigan State ended the 2018-19 season ranked 22nd in the country.
The Mary Fossum Invitational has been played since 1978 and is named after Michigan State's longtime head coach who led the Spartans from 1973-97.
Playing for the Herd will be senior Shelby Brauckmuller, juniors Stormy Randazzo and Kerri Parks, sophomore Jackie Schmidt and freshman Peyton Schaffer.