ST. LOUIS — The Marshall volleyball team swept Saint Louis 25-21, 25-20, 25-21 Saturday afternoon from the Chaifetz Pavilion.
The triumph was the fifth straight for the Thundering Herd (6-2) and fourth consecutive sweep.
"It's never easy to come into someone else's gym and get a win, let alone win in three," Marshall coach Ari Aganus said. "Our blocking continues to improve and it showed today. Megan Taylor came in and helped us get back on track. We were able to rely on our pins to keep us in system, even when our passing was off. Sarah Schank was impressive both offensively and defensively. She showed up during big moments."
The Herd recorded 12 total team blocks in the victory. Junior middle blocker Destiny Leon had her hand in 10 of those. Freshman Megan Taylor assisted on five blocks and recorded two kills.
Senior Amber Weber led the team in digs with 12 while redshirt junior Ciara Debell was next with 10. And sophomore Sarah Schank had nine.
On offense, Schank and Debell both finished with 11 kills. Schank recorded a .333 hitting percentage. Sophomore Isa Dostal and Leon had four kills each while sophomore Mion Weldon added three. Sophomore Gabrielle Coulter recorded 15 assists, junior Sydney Lostumo had 10 assists and Weber added six. Coulter also tallied three service aces.
Marshall lost to Troy University 23-25, 25-15, 23-25, 18-15 in the final game of the Billiken Invitational.
Cross country
ROCK HILL, S.C. - Marshall's men's and women's cross country teams competed in the Adidas Winthrop Invitational in Rock Hill, South Carolina, on Saturday.
Leading Marshall was sophomore Madelyn Garrison (18:59.1), who recorded a fourth-place finish in the 5,000-meter run. Freshmen Julia Mueller (fifth, 19:05.3), Sydney Smith (sixth, 19:11.3) and Abby Herring (eighth, 19:20.7) also posted top-10 finishes, while sophomores Myah McAlister (13th, 20:12.3), Alexandra Evans (17th, 20:17.9) and senior Audreana Lewis (18th, 20:35.5) rounded out the performances. The women tallied 28 points, ahead of second-place Coastal Carolina (46).
Leading the men was freshman Ronnie Saunders in fourth (25:12.3) and right behind him was senior Alex Minor in fifth (25:27.6) on the 8,000-meter course. Freshman Evan White notched a seventh-place finish (25:37.0), while senior Daniel Green (ninth, 25:56.5), freshman Jacob Birurakis (11th, 26:10.4), senior Hunter Deem (17th, 26:39.0) and freshman Paul Sepulveda (20th, 26:44.8) posted finishes for Marshall. The men finished with 23 points.
The Thundering Herd will be back in action Oct. 5 at the Louisville Classic.
Men's golf
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Marshall men's golf team will compete Sunday through Tuesday at the Golfweek Conference Challenge, played at the Cedar Rapids Country Club.
Teams will play one round of 18 holes each day. Fourteen programs are set to compete in the tournament. The course is a par-72 with 7,086 total yardage. Live scoring will be provided through GolfStat.com.
"I am really looking forward to watching the guys compete in the Golfweek Conference Challenge," Herd head coach Matt Grobe said. "We played some really good golf last week in the Joe Feaganes Marshall Invitational. Hopefully we can continue to play well and compete for a championship this week. This is one of the stronger fields we have faced, so we will definitely be challenged."