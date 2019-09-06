The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON - The Marshall University volleyball team will be back in action Friday and Saturday at the Bulldog Invite hosted by Georgetown University.

The Thundering Herd will play the host Hoyas, Stony Brook and Northern Kentucky. Marshall enters the weekend 1-2.

Women's soccer

HUNTINGTON - Marshall women's soccer (1-3) heads to Nashville, Tennessee, for a pair of weekend matches.

The Herd takes on Lipscomb at 5:30 p.m. Friday, and No. 9 Vanderbilt at 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Both games will be played at the Vanderbilt Soccer/Lacrosse Complex.

Men's soccer

HUNTINGTON - The Marshall men's soccer team (1-0-1), after playing the first two matches of the year on the road, is ready for the home opener against the Butler Bulldogs (2-0).

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at Hoops Family Field.

