WASHINGTON — The Marshall volleyball team won a pair of three-set sweeps Saturday at the Bulldog Invitational at Georgetown University.
The Thundering Herd defeated Stony Brook 25-23, 25-14, 25-17, the beat Northern Kentucky 25-14, 25-17, 25-18.
Marshall improved to 4-2, while the Seawolves fell to 0-6 and the Norse to 4-2.
"Very proud of our entire team coming out from a 5-set match last night and showing up this morning ready to work," Herd head coach Ari Aganus said after the Stony Brook match. "We've been working really hard to get our serving in motion and getting 11 aces gave us huge momentum throughout the entire match.
Redshirt junior Ciara Debell recorded eight of her game-high 15 kills in the second set. Debell finished with a .448 attack percentage, added seven digs and three total blocks. Sophomore Sarah Schank was next with seven kills and had three of the Herd's service aces.
Junior Sydney Lostumo led the Herd with 19 assists and had four aces in the match. Sophomore Gabrielle Coulter recorded 10 assists. Sophomore Autumn Elswick added three aces. Senior libero Amber Weber recorded 10 digs, two assists and one ace.