HUNTINGTON - Marshall University women's basketball head coach Tony Kemper announced that assistant coaches Lazar Milinkovic and Adria Crawford have been named as recruiting coordinators. The two helped bring in a top 60 nationally ranked recruiting class in 2019 for the Thundering Herd.
"Coach Crawford and coach Milinkovic have invested deeply in our program both with our current players and our recruiting successes," coach Kemper said. "They have a tremendous energy level and organization for recruiting. They will work extremely well together and grind to continue to elevate our recruiting efforts. I look forward to watching them continue to grow in their new capacities."
Milinkovic enters his fourth season with the team and also served two seasons as a graduate assistant before moving on to Morehead State for a couple years and then coming back to the Herd in the summer of 2016. Crawford just finished her first season with the team after spending four seasons at College of Charleston.
The women's program looks to continue to build in what will be coach Kemper's third season at the helm, and second year with Milinkovic and Crawford together on staff. The newcomers to Marshall's squad arrive in Huntington with a great track record of achievements. Christiana McClean, Savannah Wheeler, Dazha Congleton, Alexis Johnson, Sky Thomas, Mahogany Matthews and Paige Shy join eight returners for the 2019-20 season.
Marshall tips off the season at home against Kentucky Christian University on Nov. 5.