The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - Marshall women's soccer is set to kick off the 2019 season with a pair of matches in Michigan. The season opener is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 22, in Ann Arbor against the Michigan Wolverines, while the Herd will close out the opening weekend in East Lansing against the Michigan State Spartans on Sunday, Aug. 25.
"Tomorrow night we start our 2019 season off with a very strong Michigan team," head coach Kevin Long said as he prepares for his 12th season at the helm of the Thundering Herd women's soccer program.
"We have spent the spring and preseason changing how we take the field, and changing how we as a team wanted to impact our games. The players have worked extremely hard both on and off the field and I look forward to seeing that hard work pay off, starting with Michigan."
Marshall finished last season 5-11-1 with a 3-6-1 record in Conference USA action.
The Thundering Herd returns 20 players to the 2019 roster, including leading scorers Farah and Marah Abu-Tayeh. The Abu-Tayeh twins tied for the team lead in points with 17 each as Farah had a team-leading five assists and Marah led the Herd with eight goals, three of which were game winners.
Marah Abu-Tayeh was named second-team all-conference after last season and was named to the preseason All C-USA team for this year.
Long and assistant coach Erika Duncan, who is entering her seventh season on the coaching staff, brought in 10 freshmen through their initial recruiting class and added Iselin Novik to the 2019 recruiting class in August.
Novik, a native of Oslo, Norway, is a midfielder/striker who lived in Beavercreek, Ohio, from 2010 through 2014.
While living in the States, Novik played for Metro FC and Celtics, and played for Hvam, Team Nes, Ullkisa and Kongsvinger in Norway.