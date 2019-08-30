HUNTINGTON — Marshall University's women's soccer is set to play host to Youngstown State at 7 p.m. Friday and Ohio at 1 p.m. Sunday at Hoops Family Field for home-opening weekend.
"I think I speak for everyone when I say we're happy to be back playing in Huntington," Thundering Herd head coach Kevin Long said about the upcoming pair of home matches.
Marshall is 0-2 after falling 5-0 to Michigan and 5-1 to Michigan State on the road. The Penguins split a pair of opening weekend matches defeating Purdue Fort Wayne 2-1 on Friday and falling to St. Bonaventure 3-1 on Sunday, both in Youngstown, Ohio. Ohio pulled out a pair of one goal victories last weekend, defeating Eastern Kentucky 2-1 in overtime at Chessa Field on Aug. 22 and going on the road to defeat Northern Kentucky 1-0 on Aug. 25.
MEN'S SOCCER: The Marshall men's soccer team kicks off the 2019 season at Purdue-Fort Wayne at 7 p.m. Friday at the Hefner Soccer Complex.
The Herd leads the series 3-1.
VOLLEYBALL: The Marshall University volleyball team gets the 2019 season rolling Friday with matches against Tennessee-Martin, Indiana and Santa Clara at the Indiana Invitational.
Marshall is led by first-year head coach Ari Aganus as well as an experienced group of returners. Redshirt junior Ciara Debell was named second team All-Conference USA in 2018 and was also listed as a preseason all-conference selection. Debell made an immediate impact in her first season with the Thundering Herd, leading the team with 437 kills. Her 4.24 kills per set was good for sixth all-time in program history. Senior Amber Weber played all 108 sets at Libero in 2018 and was the vocal leader on the floor. Weber finished the season with 545 digs, second-most all-time at Marshall, and her 5.05 digs per set was best in program history.
CROSS COUNTRY: Marshall's men's and women's cross country teams will start the 2019 season at the Pitt Panther Opener at the Carrie Blast Furnaces in Swissvale, Pennsylvania.
It will be the first home meet in 42 years for the Panthers.
The 4K women's race will begin at 6 p.m. on Friday, while the men will get underway at 6:55. The Carrie Blast Furnaces course, one of the most unique venues in the NCAA, is a 1,000-meter loop that will be completed four times by the women and six times by the men.
Admission to the meet is free.
In the women's race, Bucknell, Robert Morris and Kent State will compete alongside Marshall and Pitt. In the men's race, Bucknell and Kent State will do so.